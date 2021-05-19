Top Mistakes to Avoid While Dealing With a Licensing Board Complaint

The licensing board has given multiple rights to a patient and the patient’s family to file a case against the doctors if they happen to encounter any fault or fraudulence event during their treatment.

With more and more people being aware of the rules, more and more complaints are being lodged against doctors these days, which can result in a penalty, suspension, and even cancellation of license.

But not all cases are true; some are just filed to hamper the image of the physicians. Hence there arises the need for coverage that can help the physicians save their name and career.

Every doctor may not be aware of the fact that such a complaint can not only tarnish their image but can also bring an end to their career, followed by cancellation of license and nil earnings.

Hence, it is mandatory to ensure that any such complaint is dealt with priority in an adequate manner to save oneself from committing mistakes that can bring doom to one’s career. So here we pen down a few mistakes that one should avoid:

Taking a complaint on a light note

Never overlook or underestimate a complaint that is lodged against you. Despite how groundless or frivolous a complaint is, if it is issued against your name; make sure that you take things seriously.

There are high chances that a patient may have filed a false complaint, and you might be confident of winning the case after submitting an explanation for the same.

But never overlook such things as these complaints need thoughtful and immediate action, or you may end up inviting trouble for yourself.

Failure to bring in the notice of your risk manager

Getting a complaint lodged against your name may make you feel embarrassed, and you may think of camouflaging the same so that things do not come in the forefront and tamper your image. But sometimes, in lieu of saving your name, you tend to be hideous even from the people who may help you in such a situation.

Failure to notify your risk managers can prove to be more serious. Going by the rules of insurance claims, a doctor should always bring to the notice of the carrier of a potential claim as soon as possible to get coverage for the same.

Despite how meritless or embarrassing a charge may be, it is the sole duty of the practitioner to inform the risk manager so as to save the medical practice insurance coverage from being jeopardized.

Taking no notice of the deadlines

Deadlines are meant to be met and not overlooked. Every complaint that is filed against a physician comes in the form of notice along with a specified deadline for the submission of an explanation to the charges imposed.

We understand that doctors and physicians are supposed to be some of the busiest creatures in the world determined to save lives. But, despite a hectic and busy schedule, responses should be submitted before the deadline.

For this, penning down the due date in your diary and addressing the issue on a priority basis after collecting all the essential requisites and records can save you from requesting an unnecessary extension and grabbing eyeballs from the officials.

Panicking

Yes, a false complaint has the might of creating a panic situation but “do not panic” if you wish to come out of it as a winner. In such a case, when a false complaint is lodged against you, you may lose control over your senses and become emotional.

But you cannot let your emotions sway you at this point. Responding in an alert, tactical and organized manner is the only way to deal with such a situation.

Failure to get connected with the right attorney

A professional attorney is the one who can help you traverse this phase of turmoil. And, thus, getting connected with the right attorney who is well aware of the procedures of the licensing board is as important as finding the attorney in the first place.

Sometimes, the physicians take up a call of handling all by themselves and thus end up causing more damage to their reputation.

Doctors excel in taking care of his/her patients, but not everything is their cup of tea. They may fail to handle a license board proceeding in the same way a professional may handle.

Thus seeking shelter at the doors of a professional who can do justice to your case and is well experienced in handling such things is a wise step to take in such a case.

Getting in talking terms with the complaining party

You may find it easy to settle it down with a second party, but this approach doesn’t work all the time and may sometimes invite trouble and complications to your case.

If the second party does not agree and brings this conversation into the limelight, then you might have another charge waiting for you- ‘attempt to intimidate the party.’

So do not get yourself lulled by false security and go ahead talking with third parties or anyone without discussing the same with your attorney.

Not responding against all the charges

You should not leave any stones unturned while writing a response to the charges held against you. Your answers should be to the point and precise. Never miss an allegation or assume the licensing board to find an answer or relate the same with any other responses mentioned in your explanation.

Your responses should be such that it addresses all the allegations made on you. Do not write overwhelming responses by stating unnecessary points but address every charge that is imposed.

Conclusion

So there you go- We hope we have given you enough tips on the mistakes that one should avoid as a physician while one is accused of any sort of charges against their name. We also hope that this guide gives you an idea about how important it is to avail a policy that can cover any such necessary coverage.

So now, since you know a few rules to adhere to, make sure that you do not make the above mistakes to save yourself from the wrath of disciplinary action and further adverse consequences.