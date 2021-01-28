Travel Oregon Grants Available

Travel Oregon announced the launch of the Destination Ready program to support destination development efforts in advance of summer 2021.

This $250,000 direct investment program offers funding and technical assistance for the development, enhancement and stewardship of key visitor experiences that are COVID-19 appropriate. Eligible entities include local partners focused on recreation, downtown development and culinary or agritourism.

Project awards can range from $10,000 – $50,000, and are expected to be completed within six months. View the full list of eligible project categories and associated projects.

Applications are open until 12pm PST on Wednesday, February 3.

Find more information at industry.traveloregon.com/destinationready