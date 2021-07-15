Treat Yourself to Some Massage Therapy This Summer Vacation

(Photo | Photo by Ale Romo Photography on Unsplash)

Summer has finally arrived, which means we’re out and about, hiking, biking, floating the river. We’re taking vacations, visiting the fam, going out to dinner and chilling at home. The kids are out of school and we’re making all sorts of plans. So how about adding some self-care into the mix?

Because we tend to go a little overboard with the whole “relaxation” thing over summer, it’s good to make sure we’re taking proper care of ourselves in the process. That’s why Elk Ridge Chiropractic & Wellness recommends receiving regular massage therapy with one of its licensed massage therapists.

You might be wondering what the difference is between massage therapy and the massage you typically get at your favorite spa. The difference is that massage therapy addresses specific problem areas of joint and muscle pain in the body, following a specific treatment plan aimed at getting you exactly where you want to be, which could be anything from walking all over Europe on that summer cruise, biking around Central Oregon, surfing down in SoCal… you get the idea. For whatever summer adventures you enjoy, massage therapy will get you back on track and help you stay there.

Next, you might be asking yourself what kind of massage therapy is right for you. Elk Ridge has a myriad of options based on your level of pain, your pressure tolerance and your specific health goals. We’ve broken the list down for you so you can gauge what might be the best fit for you.

Soft Tissue Massage

This is a great modality for treating sensitive areas on the body, for restoring blood circulation and adding flexibility back into the body’s muscles, tendons and ligaments. One example would be trauma from an injury, such as a motor vehicle accident. The muscles in the affected area are still in a bit of shock, and a lighter touch is needed to coax the body back off that ledge of tension. Another example would be post-surgical care. As the body is in a different state of shock, it’s good to keep the pressure light and work your way into deeper tissue massage later once the body has fully healed internally.

Trigger Point Massage

When we experience discomfort in certain areas of our body such as the neck or lower back, we like to get those areas worked out. Trigger Point Therapy hones in on this idea by addressing specific points of tension in the body, which are called Trigger Points. Trigger Points can be anywhere on the body and are the result of prolonged trauma. Maybe you’ve been sitting in the same position for too long. Maybe you’ve been sleeping wrong, lifting things that are too heavy for you or maybe you have a lot of stress from emotional turmoil settling into those muscles, tendons and ligaments. Things like these create areas of pressure that need to be released. The massage therapist’s job is to find them and release them, as they may be the source of pain, loss of mobility and range of motion and possibly more discomfort you may not even be aware of.

Thai Massage

This is a full-body massage modality that has been known to boost energy levels in the body, lower stress and increase athletic performance. Its proven health benefits allow you to feel soothed and relaxed, and will keep you going all summer long. For all the adventures and activities you have planned, Thai Massage just might be the right fit for you.

Deep Tissue Massage

Most commonly known as the type of massage that makes you really feel — the kind that’s not necessarily pleasant in the moment, but that produces lasting results after the fact — deep tissue works to break up scar tissue, ease muscles, tendons and ligament, and relieve blood pressure. It helps to release those long-standing, deeply rooted knots in order to alleviate pressure and restore mobility to the body. We recommend this modality when everything else just feels like a soft petting, when the pressure never seems to release and when the pain persists, as well as limited range of motion. The goal of deep tissue is to restore all of that by working deeply from the inside out.

Scheduling your massage at Elk Ridge Chiropractic & Wellness Center

We're currently taking appointments with each of our licensed massage therapists at Elk Ridge.

