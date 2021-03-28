University of Phoenix Experts Share Guide to What You Can Do with a Communications Degree

Are you a real wordsmith? If so, you may have considered undertaking a Bachelor of Science in Communication degree. This qualification could open countless doors in the realms of marketing, copywriting, editing and media relations.

To help you determine if this degree is right for you, University of Phoenix has released a guide on the subject. If you’ve been considering this learning pathway, let’s take a look at the skills you may learn and what you can do with this degree.

Career Prospects for Communications Graduates

Dedicating time, energy and finances to a communications degree program is no small feat. With that in mind, you need to first understand the types of jobs you can gain with this degree. University of Phoenix shared some examples of the roles where this degree is applicable. Here are some of the highlights:

Copywriting

If you have ambitions of working for large corporations or within marketing teams, copywriting could be the role for you. Copywriters are every company’s secret weapon, according to the University of Phoenix guide. In this sought-after role, you may find yourself crafting press releases, writing social media posts or creating web content.

Companies across all sectors require copywriting services. In a copywriting role, you may find yourself working on SEO content to help boost a company’s web traffic or writing product descriptions for a commercial enterprise.

You could make a healthy salary in this role. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the average copywriter earns around $1,000 per week. That equates to over $52,000 annually. Of course, the salary you gain in this role type will depend highly on your experience, talents and the level of education you have completed.

Editing

If you have stellar communication skills and a degree to back you up, you may be able to become an editor. As the University of Phoenix guide highlights, this role could include communicating with agents, clients, book reviewers, journalists and writers. Many professionals get their start in this career by gaining an editorial assistant role first.

Completing a Bachelor of Science in Communications may be the first step toward pursuing your career goals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , an editor with this qualification could earn over $61,000 per year. The more experience you gain within the world of editing, the more likely you are to make top dollar in this role.

Content Marketing

Aside from editing and copywriting, many professionals with communications degrees choose to go into content marketing. As the guide from University of Phoenix outlines, these professionals generally work on marketing copy for public consumption. For example, they may create engaging copy for the pages of a business website or corporate brochure.

The scope of a content marketer’s workload is vast. These professionals can be responsible for creating advertising text, writing social media posts, crafting email marketing campaigns and even working on promotional print materials. Put simply, the right professional could find this career at once diverse and fulfilling.

Media Relations

Media relations specialists work under a selection of titles. These positions vary from media relations manager and public relations manager to press liaison executive. Should you pursue one of these roles, your media contacts will be your top priority. You may find yourself building up these relationships over time and nurturing them around the clock.

When you take on a media relations role, your daily tasks will be as varied as they are interesting. These may include drafting PR emails on behalf of high-profile clients, working with journalists on their articles and creating media reports.

If this career speaks to you, the next thing you need to know is how much you could earn. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the average salary for a public relations specialist is more than $61,000 annually. Should that sound like an attractive option, you may find that gaining a communications degree is the first step in your career.

The Value of a Bachelor of Science in Communication Program

Before signing up for a Bachelor of Science in Communication program , you should do some research. Understanding the skills you will learn in a course of study is a great place to start. Should you decide to undertake this course at University of Phoenix, you can gain a ‘stockpile of skills’ to prepare you for your career. Let’s take a look at some of the examples here:

Communication strategies for approaching small or large audiences

Conflict resolution skills

Intercultural communication skills

Additional ethical implications of mass communication

Communication law

When you sign up for an online communication degree , you can expect to learn many of the necessary skills at a pace that suits you. Choosing to study remotely with an esteemed university means that you have a level of flexibility in your schedule. That is positive if you already have a day job or commitments that would make campus-based studying difficult.

