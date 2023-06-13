Unleash Your Inner Trail Runner at Haulin’ Aspen in Bend

Experience the Thrill of Trail Running at the Haulin’ Aspen this August 12

Calling all trail running enthusiasts! Get ready for an exhilarating adventure through the stunning landscapes of Bend, Oregon, at the annual Haulin’ Aspen event this August. With its scenic trails, challenging terrain, and a variety of distances to choose from, Haulin’ Aspen promises an unforgettable experience for participants of all levels.

Forget the pavement and embrace the untamed beauty of nature as you traverse the Deschutes National Forest. Haulin’ Aspen offers three distinct courses that cater to every runner’s preferences. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a beginner seeking a shorter challenge, this event has something for everyone.

The centerpiece of the event is the full all-trail marathon, providing runners with a true test of endurance amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Cascades. For those seeking a slightly shorter distance, the half marathon presents an equally captivating journey through the wooded pine setting. And if you’re looking for a taste of the trail running experience without committing to a longer race, the 6.5-mile course, affectionately known as the “Half As,” offers a rewarding adventure.

Set against the backdrop of the Wanoga Sno Park at an elevation of 5500ft, the event ensures a picturesque start and finish. All participants will receive a custom locally-designed finisher’s medal, serving as a memento of their achievement.

Haulin’ Aspen also proudly supports Bend Endurance Academy, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering athletic development and outdoor education for young athletes.

After conquering the trails, participants can indulge in a well-deserved celebration at the post-race gathering. Craft beers and scrumptious food will be available, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind, mingle with fellow runners, and relish in the sense of accomplishment.

Make your summer extraordinary by embarking on an unforgettable trail running adventure at Haulin’ Aspen in Bend. Immerse yourself in the majestic beauty of the Deschutes National Forest, challenge your limits, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Registration for the event is now open.

bendraces.com