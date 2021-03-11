Upcoming FireFree Yard Debris Disposal Events

Fire season is quickly approaching. Now is the time for Central Oregonians to reduce their risk by creating defensible space and taking advantage of upcoming spring FireFree events.

Studies show that if you have created and maintained a defensible space around your home, it has an 80 percent chance of surviving a wildfire without fire department assistance. Those are great odds and FireFree urges residents to take that bet, and prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

There are some simple steps you can take to protect your home and community from wildfire. This spring, partners in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties will host FireFree days for local residents.

Now is the time to clean up your yards, create defensible spaces around homes and drop off that debris at FireFree collection sites FOR FREE in Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The Knott landfill FireFree event will be held from May 1 to May 16. The landfill will be open seven days a week from 7am to 5pm.

The events held at the Negus, Northwest and Southwest transfer stations are scheduled during the following weeks and will be held May 22 to June 5.

In partnership with Brooks Resources and Bend Fire & Rescue, the west side location off Skyliner will operate during the first three weekends in May.

Check the dates below for a FireFree event near you:

Knott Landfill: Saturday, May 1 through Sunday, May 16 during regular operating hours and days.

Seasonal hours — May 1 to October 31 hours: 7 Days/week, 7am-5pm

Deschutes County Transfer Stations: Saturday, May 22 through Saturday, June 5 during regular operating hours.

Transfer stations will be open:

Negus Transfer Station in Redmond

Monday-Saturday, 8am-4pm

Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station near Sisters

Wednesday-Saturday, 8am-4pm

Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

Wednesday-Saturday, 8am-4pm

Westside Collection Site in Bend

Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16, 8am-4pm

Skyliners Road, west of Miller Elementary, near the Tree Farm subdivision. From Bend, turn west on Skyliners, then north onto the construction road.

Sunriver Compost Site in Sunriver

Friday and Saturday, May 7-8

Box Canyon Transfer Site in Madras

April 24-25 and May 1-2, 8am-4:30pm each day

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags. Sod and dirt.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?

Gutters and roof valleys filled with debris like pine needles and leaves. Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides the necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding — most often made of wood.

Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home. Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home.

Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence. This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves.

Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home. This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding — most often made of wood.

Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move wood piles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.

Visit the FireFree website at firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.

