Video Content Monetization 101, And How To Monetize Without YouTube

“How can I monetize my video content without a YouTube channel?” is one of the burning questions being asked by publishers and creators today.

The urgency of this question is explained by booming CTV and OTT apps across the ad tech industry. As a result, the number of streaming services is growing too, meaning that now is the perfect time for video content owners to realize solid profits.

In this article, we’ll review some basic video monetization concepts, how they work, and what YouTube alternatives are available for publisher.

Video Monetization: What Is It?

As its name suggests, video monetization is a form of revenue generation. Here, media content owners receive payment for the videos they upload. The level of earnings depends on the number of views, which is why publishers are constantly working on expanding their audience.

The pandemic crisis has caused a lot of people to tighten their belts. Yet it has also boosted AVOD consumption, as it allows people to cut cords and save money. All a viewer needs to do in order to watch their desired content is to just to watch some ads, and brands are paying publishers and creators for placing these ads.

Publishers can also benefit from placing “suggested” content links into their media and receive dividends from every click. Another popular method is to find a sponsor who will pay the content owner for placing their product into the video, a technique known as product placement. But it’s crucial to ensure that the product is relevant to your audience’s interests. Otherwise, there is a risk of losing a share of viewership.

While this all sounds familiar to YouTube, people are on the lookout for alternatives.

So, why are publishers looking for YouTube alternatives?

First things first. One of the most popular channels to monetize your content as a content creator is to partner with YouTube. Sure, you can hear a lot of negative feedback about this service, but they still provide a wealth of opportunities for new content creators.

YouTube is a global business, and it has its own cost for entrance. However, the rules in that game aren’t always straightforward. Earning significant revenue can take large amounts of effort for channel owners. Another pain point is their incredibly strict content policies. The slightest violation may lead to a permanent ban.

Fortunately, there are many other video monetization platforms that offer more indulgent terms and quicker results. These platforms facilitate delivering impressions to target audiences for content owners.

Their best selling point may be the fact that they work well for all sizes of channels, and allow them to monetize their ad inventory easily. The best providers offer an intuitive user interface to help publishers control ad settings with no tech skills. Plus, they can assign a personal account manager to support users in case of any emergencies.

To Sum Up

YouTube is still one of the biggest and global video monetization operators. However, as CTV and OTT gain momentum, a number of video content creators are considering efficient monetization platforms besides YouTube. The good news is that great solutions are already available in the ad tech industry. The key is just to be informed and considerate when choosing a platform.