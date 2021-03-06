Virtual Reality in Gambling

Nowadays no one is surprised by the technology of virtual reality, it has almost taken over the entire computer game industry five years ago and is no longer something of science fiction.

The virtual world is fascinating and everyone, regardless of age, will find something interesting for themselves. Perhaps the only drawback is that it is difficult to break away from it for a long time. Let’s try to determine what prospects brings virtual reality in the world of online gambling.

Prospects of virtual reality in the world of online gambling

Existing online casinos where the croupiers are real people who communicate with players via 360web-camera – this is a minuscule part of what virtual reality technology is capable of. To recreate the atmosphere and the emotional backdrop of the game is what the developers of virtual reality gambling strive for.

Virtual reality games will fundamentally change online card games, where everything depends on the dealer’s hand of cards, and roulette games, where the laws of probability theory apply. The most advanced device, which can fully immerse in a virtual world, at the moment is Valve’s Index.

The revival of gambling with history through virtual reality

Online casinos are gaining momentum thanks to new innovative technologies like VR. However, players choose online sites not only because of VR tech, but for the following reasons:

comfort;

relaxed environment;

you can express your emotions as you want;

ability to play anywhere and anytime.

When you playing video slots, the difference between a real and a virtual casino is not particularly noticeable, but table games lose their essence and appeal. The developers of online casinos tried to correct this defect, but unfortunately it was not enough. Many gambling games can no longer keep up with advanced technology and therefore losing popularity.

In today’s world, where it is impossible to live without the Internet, the average age of gamblers has changed and games such as poker are losing their positions, as Alex Dreyfus – CEO of GlobalPokerLeague has repeatedly noted. But everything can change with the use of virtual reality in the gambling business and take it to the next level.

Poker is a game where not only cards and combinations, but also player’s behavior, his dialogue, gestures, facial expressions and interaction with other players are very important, so when playing this game online the full presence effect is desirable to create the atmosphere and charm of this game. Thanks to the technology and means of virtual reality, it becomes possible to revive interest in this game.

The consequences of the introduction of virtual reality into the world of online gambling

With the advent of computers and virtual reality came the problem of gambling addiction. Gambling through virtual reality is no exception to this, which only increases the addiction.

Regardless of all the shortcomings, the world of computer network gambling is gradually moving into a virtual reality, taking gambling to a new level and gaining more popularity with the help of new technologies. Despite all of the above, everyone determines for himself the level of positive and negative aspects of the virtual gambling at online casinos.