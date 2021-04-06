Volunteer Central Oregon Hosting Ninth Annual Board Fair, Online & Interactive

Volunteer Central Oregon, an initiative of Better Together, will be hosting the ninth annual Board Fair, connecting interested community members with board of directors and committee Opportunities for more than 40 Central Oregon nonprofit organizations. All are welcome to attend this free event on Wednesday, April 14 from 4-6pm and engage directly with representatives of nonprofits serving children and youth, elders, animals, our environment and a wide variety of health and social needs.

The full list of participating organizations and current opportunities are available on Volunteer Central Oregon’s website: volunteercentraloregon.org. With support from Connect Central Oregon, this year’s board fair will be hosted online and with extended hours, allowing greater access to participants throughout Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties. Unlike many online events or meetings, Board Fair attendees will be directly engaging with organizations and other members via online rooms. Attendees simply join the hosted event, then navigate from room to room for each organization.

NEW THIS YEAR: Regional leaders and nonprofit board experts will be hosting special, brief discussion sessions and will have their own room to directly engage with participants who wish to learn more about board service and how their impact strengthens our community.

Scheduled to host:

Ken Wilhelm — executive director, United Way of Central Oregon

Gwenn Wysling — executive director, Bethlehem Inn

Jenn Clemo — director of Nonprofit Leadership, Nonprofit Association of Oregon

Betsy Warriner — partnership volunteer, Volunteer Central Oregon

Adam Krynicki — executive director, OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab

Katy Brooks — CEO, Bend Chamber

…and more…

“We’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity for our community nonprofits throughout Central Oregon to connect with potential board and advisory members. The online event makes it much easier for attendees to participate and follow up with organizations throughout the region, not just the more populated areas,” said Betsy Warriner, partnership volunteer at Volunteer Central Oregon.

“Nonprofits are a significant economic driver in our community. The value of board service, along with serving as an advisor or volunteer to an organization can be measured in economic output, along with the qualitative feeling of having directly created a strengthened and more resilient community,” said Scot Brees, executive director of Connect Central Oregon. “The pandemic has highlighted the critical role nonprofits play in our community, and many individuals have expressed interest in helping, but may not know where to start or how their own skills and experience can be utilized. I’m extremely proud to support programs like Volunteer Central Oregon and to use our own organization’s core competencies to help our community connect.”

Attendees are encouraged to join online at any time during the event. Contact information for the participating organizations, along with their current opportunities, are available on the Volunteer Central Oregon website.

volunteercentraloregon.org