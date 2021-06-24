Volunteers in Medicine Receives Gold Rating

For the second year in a row, Volunteers in Medicine has received a Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. We are excited to have received this top rating, highlighting our commitment to providing quality care for our patients.

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordinating care and measuring and improving performance.

