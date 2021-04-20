WalletHub Releases Report on Best Small Cities to Start a Business

With National Small Business Week approaching and COVID-19 having caused around 100,000 permanent business closures in 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s Best Small Cities to Start a Business, as well as accompanying videos, along with its 2021 Small Business Owner Survey.
To determine the most business-friendly small markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents across 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from small-business growth rates and accessibility of financing to investor access and labor costs.
|Top 20 Small Cities to Start a Business
|1. St. George, UT
|11. South Bradenton, FL
|2. Cedar City, UT
|12. Redmond, OR
|3. Williston, ND
|13. Bend, OR
|4. Washington, UT
|14. Missoula, MT
|5. Logan, UT
|15. Pleasant Grove, UT
|6. Aberdeen, SD
|16. East Lake-Orient Park, FL
|7. Midvale, UT
|17. Carrollton, GA
|8. Fort Myers, FL
|18. Lehi, UT
|9. Clearfield, UT
|19. Orem, UT
|10. Bozeman, MT
|20. Cheyenne, WY
Key Stats — Small-Business Owner Survey
- Recovery will be a long process: 50 million small business owners say it will take more than a year for their business to return to pre-COVID levels.
- Business owners prioritize public health: 56 percent of small-business owners think that minimizing COVID-19 deaths is more important than re-opening the economy, a 29 percent decrease from last year.
- 2020 was the hardest year ever: Two-thirds of small business owners say that 2020 was their most difficult year in business.
To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:
wallethub.com/edu/best-small-cities-to-start-a-business