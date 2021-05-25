Western Title Becomes Anchor Tenant at The Quad

(Photo | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

Western Title and Escrow recently leased 14,696 square feet of office space in The Quad at Skyline Ridge at 1777 SW Chandler Avenue in Bend. Their move will create efficiency within their internal workflow and improve service for their clients. Compass Commercial brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Adam Bledsoe represented Next Development Group, the owners of The Quad. Orion Realty Group with local assistance from Compass Commercial broker Joel Thomas, CCIM represented Western Title.

“Western Title has become a powerhouse in Central Oregon,” said Thomas. “This new location and the configuration of the suite will allow Western Title to use their space more efficiently. The layout will provide for greater communication between departments and a better workflow, which will ultimately improve the experience for their clients.”

Western Title has plans to customize the space to include a new breakroom, larger escrow offices, an indoor and outdoor seating area, and consultation/signing rooms with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. “The landlords and Western Title’s management worked diligently on space planning to create the ideal long-term home,” Kemp stated.

Pacific Construction & Development and Stemach Design & Architecture were contracted to design and complete the tenant improvements. Construction will occur between now and the end of the year, with Western Title to move in once improvements are complete.

“This is a great move for us,” Alan Burton, President of Western Title said. “We have very much enjoyed our current location for the last 12 years, but this new location will allow us to be the true anchor tenant of the building. It will give us more efficiency, better amenities, increased parking and their common lobby is spectacular, all while decreasing our monthly overhead. We know our Western teammates and clients will love our new location!”

As the new anchor tenant on the office side, Western Title’s large footprint at The Quad consists of four office suites on the lower level with four executive offices on the second floor. The move came after a decision to consolidate space in order to increase productivity and lower cost within the company.

“The recent remodel and rebranding of the old Bend Bulletin building to the new, modern design and layout of The Quad has been met with huge leasing success. The building offers a functional common area space that enhances the value proposition for tenants in the building. A new brewpub with rooftop seating, a volleyball court and two outdoor fireplaces will be built on the south side of the property, adding additional onsite amenities,” said Kemp. “We are very excited to have a great company like Western Title, who is such an important business in our community, make the Quad their new home.”

The Quad at Skyline Ridge is owned by Chandler Center, LLC and managed by Next Development Group, LLC. “We look for projects that create real value in the community,” Rick Hurley, President of Next Development Group said. “The Bend Bulletin building’s location next to the OSU-Cascades campus, along with the history of the local paper, makes this building an important one in the Bend community. The needs of office and industrial space are changing as companies become more efficient and buildings like this need to be repositioned to keep up with those changes. This is the type of repositioning that Next Development Group specializes in.”

