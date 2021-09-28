Weston Technology Solutions to Undergo International MSP & Cloud Certification

Weston Technology Solutions to Begin the MSP Verify Certification Process; Vendor Agnostic Certification for Cloud & Managed Services Practitioners Worldwide Provides Quality Assurance & Stamp of Reliability for Current, Potential Customers

Weston Technology Solutions today announced that it will undergo the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPV), the oldest certification for cloud computing and managed IT services. The MSPV is based on the ten control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud & MSPs.

The MSPV was the first certification created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a third party accounting firm. The MSPV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in five continents around the world.

“The MSPV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. “We are very proud to have Weston Technology Solutions undertake this important milestone for cloud and MSPs.”

MSP Verify Program

The UCS consists of ten control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services (and cloud computing) practice. Once the provider’s organization has completed all MSPV documentation on all applicable control objectives, the results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public facing report.

As with any other substantive certification of this type, the MSPV certification must be renewed annually. The MSPV was the first certification created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. The MSPV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in five continents around the world.

Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:

Objective 1: Governance,

Objective 2: Policies and Procedures,

Objective 3: Confidentiality and Privacy,

Objective 4: Change Management,

Objective 5: Service Operations Management,

Objective 6: Information Security,

Objective 7: Data Management,

Objective 8: Physical Security,

Objective 9: Billing and Reporting, and

Objective 10: Corporate Health.

“The MSPV certification program strengthens our commitment to providing our clients with secure, consistent and well-documented managed IT services,” said Brock McFarlane, Weston’s CEO and founder. “Knowing that your IT partner is operating in a way that meets or exceeds industry standards is critical to business owners in today’s high-risk environment. This third-party audit will be able to showcase that we are doing things in a way that gives business owners peace of mind.”

ABOUT WESTON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Weston Technology Solutions has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1994, building value for organizations by empowering people through technology. Weston provides people-friendly IT services to small and medium businesses with offices in Bend, Ore., and Anchorage, Alaska. For more information, visit weston-tech.com or email sales@weston-tech.com.

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. For more information, visit mspalliance.com .