What Cases Does a Personal Injury Attorney In San Jose Handle?

A personal injury can be defined as damages or losses to one’s person caused by a third person’s negligence, recklessness, or misconduct. This can include impairment of physical or mental functions, loss of wages, damages to reputation, permanent disfigurement, and even death. A person sustaining such injury has the right to claim monetary compensation from the other party.

The plaintiff in a personal injury case is usually the individual who’s been injured. A typical case might include an automobile accident, slip-and-fall, or workplace accident. But some states may not allow a personal injury case to proceed based on specific grounds, so it’s a good idea to check local personal injury laws before beginning your lawsuit.

You should keep in mind a few things before filing a personal injury lawsuit in San Jose, California. To find out if your case would entitle you to a settlement based on lost wages, medical bills, and rehabilitation, you may want to consult an attorney who has experience representing individuals who have suffered injuries because of another person’s negligence. If you’re injured in San Jose, you need to know if a local personal injury attorney can handle your case.

Cases Handled By A San Jose Personal Injury Attorney

When filing a claim, the victim must seek advice from a San Jose personal injury attorney. Here are the most common cases they can handle for you:

Car Accidents

It’s well-known that car accidents are among the most common causes of personal injury cases. Suppose you suffer an injury in an accident caused by the negligent or reckless behavior of another driver. In that case, you’re entitled to recover compensation for your pain and suffering, lost wages, and in some cases, emotional distress.

The first step in filing a personal injury case is determining whether the symptoms described in your medical records resulted from the accident. Some injuries can have long-term psychological effects, making them potential causes of false allegations. Once the medical records are analyzed, you should contact a personal injury attorney specializing in these types of cases and schedule a consultation.

Slip And Fall Incidents

Slip and fall accidents can occur anywhere, anytime. Unfortunately, some businesses fail to keep their premises safe for customers or visitors. This kind of personal injury case occurs when someone either slips on a floor or trips over and falls on a property.

Slip and fall accidents can take place on business or private property. If you’re involved in such an accident, you’ll need to hire a qualified slip and fall attorney to help you receive compensation from the property owner or landlord.

Workplace Injuries

Another situation you may find yourself looking for an attorney is a workplace accident. If you’re injured while performing work duties, it’s important to claim compensation to repair your physical and emotional damages. Your employer may try to fight your claim to avoid paying compensation. In this case, a personal injury lawyer can help you determine who’s responsible and whether your employer’s insurance policy will suffice. After all, if you’re not covered by the insurance offered by your employer, you may have to pay for your medical bills and other expenses you incurred during your employment.

Dog Bites

If a person suffered an attack by an animal in San Jose, they’d also need an attorney to file a claim against the owner or caretaker of the animal. California has strict liability laws on dog bites, which means you can sue a dog owner for your injuries. If it happened to you, you’d need an attorney to represent your case.

Catastrophic Injuries

Personal injuries can arise from many different incidents, all stemming from negligent and reckless behavior. When an individual has been severely injured due to this type of action, it may be called a catastrophic personal injury. Car accidents are the leading cause of catastrophic injuries. When a person is injured and they’re rendered unable to work, they may qualify for compensation from an insurance company based on the extent of their injuries.

The amount of compensation received in personal injury cases depends on many factors. No matter what kind of accident is involved, each case will be different, as is the amount of compensation sought. In some cases, the victim may receive compensation for more than just medical bills. It’s essential to consult with a qualified attorney when seeking compensation for any accident. These are your rights, and you need to protect them.

Takeaway

Many victims may not know the most appropriate personal injury case to file against the person responsible for causing their pain and suffering. Personal injury victims may get monetary compensation without having to go through a lengthy court process. These lawyers know all the laws and essential elements of personal injury cases, including those required to succeed. With their expertise, they can make the victim feel better about the circumstances surrounding the case.