What Is an IP Phone System? Does My Business Need One?

All business owners are doing their best so their business continues to grow. With proper management coupled with the right tools and employees, success is achievable. As your business grows, your communication needs also rise to the point that you have to switch from conventional telephone services to a cloud-based phone system.

And the most popular cloud-based telephony system these days is none other than VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone system. Before proceeding to IP phones, let’s have a quick overview of VoIP.

VoIP phone system

VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is one of the latest and sophisticated communication technologies that provide freedom to end-users to make and receive phone calls using the power of the Internet instead of a regular landline or a mobile network. With VoIP, analog signals are being converted into digital signals over your Internet connection.

Therefore, IP phones, also known as VoIP phones, are the physical phones you can see or maybe have already used in an office and are using the VoIP technology. IP phones can be either desk phones, cordless phones, or conference phones that almost look the same as ordinary phones in the office but are powered by sophisticated technology of VoIP.

How does an IP phone work?

We know that conventional telephone lines are associated with desk phones and a server room that accepts incoming calls. We can also visualize a lot of intertwined phone lines to each of them which is a cable mess.

On the other hand, an IP phone system is a cloud-based technology that doesn’t need any server room inside your office. It means that there is no need for copper wires as well since accepting incoming calls takes place using the Internet connection. An IP phone system, therefore, uses the Internet Protocol (IP) in transferring voice communication over the Internet.

In this type of phone system, the data is digitally transmitted on a LAN or Local Area Network and then converted to analog voice signals and sent to the PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network). One of the best things about IP phone service is that you can enjoy up to 60% savings while having a more reliable and dependable business phone system that you and the rest of your team can use and access regardless of location.

The difference between IP phones and landline phones

End-users may not notice the difference between IP phones and landline phones numbers since they almost work the same way as each other. But the significant distinction lies in the transmission of voice data. IP phones digitally convey voice data, whereas landline phones are just tied to that–landlines.

IP phones’ digital signals are transmissible anywhere around the world over the Internet by using only your usual Internet connection. As a result, it bypasses trunks and cables that would eventually end in exceptionally low communication expenses.

What are the advantages of an IP phone system?

There is no wonder that the demand for IP phones is continuously increasing especially during this pandemic situation where most companies and organizations shifted to the new normal of working from home. The following are some of the major reasons why businesses shift to this awesome cloud-based telephony system:

Save up to 60% compared to landlines– for small businesses and startups, the IP phone system is by far cheaper than conventional business plans. You can check the virtual phone number pricing at Telnum to see for yourself.

for small businesses and startups, the IP phone system is by far cheaper than conventional business plans. You can check the virtual phone number pricing at Telnum to see for yourself. Comes with advanced features that are not available with traditional phone lines– the advanced features that an IP phone system has are simply amazing. Accessing these features would cost you nothing in terms of additional equipment or hardware. The following are some of the most important features that an IP phone system have:

the advanced features that an IP phone system has are simply amazing. Accessing these features would cost you nothing in terms of additional equipment or hardware. The following are some of the most important features that an IP phone system have: Incoming call routing

Automated or auto attendant

Call pop

Call queues

IVR or Interactive Voice Response

Video conference

Instant messaging

Call recording

With all these value-added features, you can expect a better communication service that will serve your needs.

Why does your business need one?

If you are just starting a business, you may find that your mobile phone is enough for your daily communication activities. You can possibly accommodate your customers’ calls from time to time. However, as time passes by, your business will start to grow and the demand for customer service will become a necessity.

Integrating an IP phone system into your small business is perhaps one of the best decisions you would ever make. Just take a look again at all those advanced features that you can take advantage of. If you don’t need any of them, then good for you. You can continue using your personal phone number and cell phone when dealing with customers.

But if by chance you realized that all the things and features that you need are covered by an IP phone system, then don’t hesitate to get in touch with us here in Telnum. We will help you walk through the different processes so you can be able to figure out the best cloud-based service that fits you.