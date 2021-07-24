Whether you work in a dangerous environment or you have just tripped over the copy machine, it’s important to take work accidents seriously. You need to follow a process to find out whether the accident was the company’s fault. Here’s what to do after an accident at work.

Check your injures

The first (and most important) step is to check your injuries. Put your own health above anything else and make sure that you are okay. Focus on your injury and try to describe exactly what pain you are in. You might also want to call the emergency services or get a colleague to take you to the emergency room.

Report the accident to a trusted colleague

It’s always important to have a witness in a workplace accident. In some cases, someone will have seen the accident take place. In which case, they become the primary witness. However, if this didn’t happen, you should inform a trusted colleague. Then, they can vouch for your version of events if it goes to court.

Report the accident to your manager

Next, you need to record the accident to your manager. They should be able to take you through the accident procedure that your company has in place. This might include making a statement, recording in an accident book, and more. If they don’t offer this information up, ask what the procedure is.

Take photos and video evidence

Now, you need to take photos and video evidence. If you approach Miami accident lawyers to represent you in court, the first question they will ask is – do you have any evidence? This will help them fight the case in court and corroborate your version of events. Take a photo/video of your injury, the scene, and anything else that might come in handy. Also, make sure to make a backup copy.

Make a diary entry of all your symptoms

If you are experiencing any symptoms after the accident, you should keep a diary. This will help you prove that the accident affected you after the event. It will also make it easier for medical professionals to diagnose and help you. It’s also worth noting that, if you are experiencing any symptoms that are out-of-the-ordinary, you should seek medical advice immediately.

Keep a record of your expenses and losses

If you have to have time off work because of your accident, you should keep a detailed record of your expenses and losses during this time. This will help your lawyers get the money back if the judge deems the company at fault.

Speak to a dedicated workplace accident lawyer

Workplace accidents are relatively common, which is why you will find lawyers dedicated to this kind of case. This is beneficial to you because these lawyers know the process inside-out. If you can provide them with evidence, witnesses, and records after the accident, they should be able to help you win the case in court. This could lead to a large payment that makes up for your loss of earnings.