What’s Trending In Pet Travel

Photo by Spencer Gurley of Pexels

More and more pet parents are planning road trips with their furkids. Pets are beloved members of the family, and travelers want to include them in their adventures. To that end, the way pet parents plan for and travel with their pets has evolved. Likewise, a growing number of businesses are now catering to four-legged travelers to win the hearts (and loyalty) of pets and their people. In response, here’s what’s trending in the world of pet travel.

Pets Are Top Priority

When it comes to travel, pet parents are putting their pets first when thinking about where to go and stay, and what to do. Gone are the days when a family dog just came along for the ride. Pet parents now want their pets to enjoy the full travel experience, and they are focusing on destinations that allow their pets to fit in to their travel adventures. Pet parents are easily finding there are many pet-friendly places to visit, along with plentiful pet-friendly lodging options, pretty much anywhere they desire to go!

Pet parents know their furkids best, so they are choosing destinations with activities for themselves and their pets to enjoy. For pups who love to get outdoors and be one with nature, pet parents are choosing rustic cabins with natural surroundings, or campgrounds near the woods for hiking and exploring. For dogs who love to dig in the sand and frolic in the waves, pet parents are bringing their families to beachfront condos and lakefront vacation rentals to allow their dogs to enjoy the water and all the excitement that comes along with it.

Additionally, more travelers are choosing privately located vacation rentals and resorts when including their pets on their trips. This allows everyone, even the four-legged family members, to kick back and relax in more secluded settings.

Safety Measures Are Key

It’s second nature for most people to buckle their seatbelts in their vehicles, and to make sure their other travelers are buckled up as well. But what about their pets? The good news is an increasing number of pet parents are also properly securing their precious furry family members in their vehicles. Pets have often been allowed to travel unsecured, which in the end poses a danger to themselves and others in the vehicle. The important and necessary safety measure of securing pets when traveling is trending among pet parents, and they are choosing to properly secure their pets with pet seat belts, travel kennels, vehicle pet barriers and even pet car seats.

Pet Amenities Are Popular

When selecting places to stay, pet parents like to compare the special amenities that are available. As a result, many pet-friendly accommodations now offer expanded services, pet concierges, and on-site options for people and their pets. They realize that making pooches happy goes a long way in making pet parents happy, too!

Offering unique and exclusive pet amenities is another way that pet-friendly lodgings are making themselves specialized for people and their pets. These pet perks can range from presenting pet welcome baskets at check-in, to offering special on-site play areas, and even providing room service just for pets!

Activities Are Pet Centric

Many businesses are jumping at the chance to roll out the red carpet in welcoming people and their pets. More readily available pet-friendly activities and experiences are popping up for people and their pets. This quickly expanding activity list includes boating and sightseeing, going on whale watching tours, visiting wineries, mining for gems, stopping by pet-friendly breweries and restaurants and popping in at local dog bakeries for some homemade treats.

Trips Are Adventurous

Pet parents are skipping the ordinary and jumping to the extraordinary when it comes to adventures with their pets. This type of adventure trip revolves around experiencing new and exciting activities for the first time. These include highly active and adventurous things to do, such as hiking to a mountain summit, participating in a 5K race or getting down and dirty in a mud run. However, pet parents are also choosing more low-key adventures, such as exploring caverns and caves, walking through towns on ghost tours, kayaking and paddle boarding or just visiting historic sites. Ultimately, more pet parents are bringing their pets along for this wide assortment of new adventures.