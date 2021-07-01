Where Fresh Western Meets Timeless French Style in Downtown Bend

((L-R) Suzanne Molt (owner Arrange) and Rebecca Charlton (owner Cowgirl Cash) | Photo Courtesy of Cowgirl Cash and Arrange)

If you haven’t discovered Cowgirl Cash and Arrange in downtown Bend, now is the time to look them up. These two very distinct boutiques are in a shared space on Brooks Street. Brooks Street is sometimes considered Bend’s living room, because the plaza there, at the end of the breezeway between two parking areas, has a view not only of the Deschutes River, but also of the Cascade mountains. It’s an Instagram-worthy photo spot with coffee or a beer adjacent to it.

Cowgirl Cash has been on Brooks Street for almost 13 years now, buying and selling Western Vintage. Think cowboy boots, hats, belt buckles and turquoise jewelry. Cowgirl Cash is owned by Bend native Rebecca Branin Charlton.

Over three years ago, Charlton mentioned to a friend that she had too much retail space, and wasn’t using it effectively. That friend mentioned the comment to Suzanne Molt, and a conversation and partnership started to bloom.

Molt moved to Bend six years ago from Tacoma, Washington. She owned a store there called Dwell. Bend beckoned her, and she decided to make the jump. She familiarized herself with the Bend market by working downtown and doing interior design work.

It took Charlton and Molt about six months to get their head around combining a secondhand Western store with a French inspired Home store, and having it make sense both visually and customer wise.

It’s been three years since Molt and Charlton have been “business roommates.” The front window has lettering which reads Where Fresh Western Meets Timeless French Style.

When you shop at Cowgirl Cash and Arrange, you know something is different, but it’s hard to tell there are two separately owned businesses operating as one, because Cowgirl Cash and Arrange share a point of sale system and merchandise together.

“Even Suzanne and I have been amazed at how much crossover there is with French and Western style,” said Charlton. “Our shared mantra is Authentic, Practical, Beautiful. We want the store filled with beautiful, quality, things you use and love.”

COVID was a challenge for most businesses at some point. Charlton and Molt both agree that their collaboration and partnership really helped them to weather the storm. “Not only did sharing the overhead, the work hours and the marketing to customers, but mentally, it really helped going it through the whole ordeal with Suzanne,” said Charlton.

Cowgirl Cash and Arrange are open Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm, and Sunday 12-5pm in the summer.

You can find them on line at arrangespace.com and getcowgirlcash.com.

