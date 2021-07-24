Which Business Database Will Work Best for Your Type of Business?

For every different type of business there is a different type of database which will help you to get the best out of your data, products, and business essentials. There are two main types of databases: rational and non-relational. Relational databases are the most used for finding and implementing specific types of business database options. In contrast, non-relational databases are often used as storages of data, opting to focus on collecting and protecting data instead of fitting it into useful tables and structures. There are five widely used databases, specializing in data integrity, including reading, creating, updating, and deleting data.

MySQL: Open-Source & Most Platforms

MySQL is a hugely popular as an open source and multi-platform database. It has four types of services offered, and commercial customers have full flexibility in the choice of those ‘editions’. Some of their high points include real-time analytics, database protection against breaches, faster performance than the Amazon competitor solutions, and a lower price than Amazon systems as well. They have also recently partnered with HeatWave to provide the fastest response for queries, while still being optimized for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Using MySQL will give you access to the “best of the breed” for databases.

MS SQL: Microsoft SQL for Windows, MacOS, and Linux

Produced by Microsoft, this database has far reaching affects which can be used on most operating computer systems. Some of their high points are the ability to choose your language and platform for reading the data, nine years of security leadership, and a large range of implemented systems. Additional systems include Power BI Report Servers, and Apache Spark. The Microsoft SQL is also called Azure SQL, which identifies it as being part of a large family of SQL cloud-enabled databases. Their cloud feature opens the way for app migration, modernization, and development.

Oracle: Multi-Model Management Systems

Oracle offers some of the best data management solutions on the internet. They use a combination of cloud services and multi-model adaptability to provide a series of top-notch services to businesses. Each one of their models has a list of benefits, so having 9 different services available, gives you not only the complete coverage needed for your business, but it also allows for all of your data to be readily available immediately when you call upon it. Not only this, but Oracle also suggests training classes on how to best implement and utilize all of the services available. Oracle training courses are best completed with their certification, from TechData.

PostgreSQL: Open-Source with Standard Compliance

Many people and organizations have chosen to use PostgreSQL because of their open-source tools, extensibility, reliability, and ACID-compliance for 20 years. It also runs on all major operating systems and is customizable from defining your own data sets, to creating custom functions using different programming languages. PostgreSQL has seven major services but uses multiple features and aspects within each of those services. For example, their data types include multiple options for primitives, structured, document, geometry, and customs. PostgreSQL is a great option for those who want and need to create their own, custom systems.

DB2: IBM Database for Speed

Db2 is actually a family of data management products. They focus on utilizing AI-powered products to modernize and speed up your database. They have a multi-model compatibility, which eliminates the need for migration, and it also allows them to run via a cloud vendor. Because they are a family of tools, the one particularly important right now is the Db2 Big SQL. There are two variations of SQL within this distinction, including a full cloud platform, or a cloud-native platform. Whichever one chosen will give the administrators access to storage platforms, flexibilities, Apache Spark analytics, data federation, and multiple workers for every node.

Which One Should You Pick?

There are obvious aspects to each database which stood out to you. Other considerations can be if you want to work with trusted names, Microsoft, Oracle, Apache Spark, are all household names that most people recognize in some form. Choosing the right database for your data and your business will depend on what your current and future business goals look like. If you are a relatively small business, just getting the need for SQL, consider an open-source. Or if you are a large business looking to start your next chapter, consider PostgreSQL or Oracle—both of them offer options and customizations which are guaranteed to take you and your data use to the next level.