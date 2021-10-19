Why Bare Metal Servers Are Profitable for Retail

A bare metal server is a physical computer server that is used exclusively by one single customer, unlike cloud servers that are virtual and shared between multiple users. The user of a bare metal server directly regulates the server’s load and can set it up in any preferable way.

If you want additional speed and data protection, a bare metal server is the ideal option. Furthermore, bare metal servers can also be profitable for the retail sector.

Image source: https://pixabay.com/photos/digital-marketing-seo-google-1725340/

Fewer Faults and Downtime Means More Profitability

Even a few minutes of server downtime for a retailer can cause huge losses. Not only can it result in financial losses. It can also damage customer trust and loyalty.

By using a bare metal server, you can eliminate that problem. Why? Because bare metal servers are more stable due to the fact that they cannot be readjusted or transported without the user’s permission.

So, deploying and managing single-tenant, high-performance bare metal servers for your retail business, such as those from Maxihost.com , can be profitable indeed.

The Additional Protection Provided by Bare Metal Servers Leads to Profitability

Data protection is becoming an increasing issue in the retail sector. Customers want to know that their personal details are secure.

But at the same time, retail databases that contain information like customers’ names, addresses, and telephone numbers are being used more and more by retailers for analytics purposes.

When you consider that eBay alone has 187 million customers, as of 2021, it is clear that the protection of data is crucial.

When customer information is not protected correctly, customer trust will soon fade. In turn, profits are sure to plummet. It is not only online customer data that needs to be secure. Video recordings of customers in physical retail stores also require protection.

By using bare metal servers, you guarantee a high level of protection and ensure your retail business continues to be profitable.

Integration with AI Platforms for Future Shopping Methods Enables Greater Profitability

The way people shop in physical stores is changing fast. In China, staff-less stores are becoming the norm and some retailers in the US and other countries are following suit.

Self-service checkouts are currently used at many retail outlets, but the next step is to eliminate the need to scan and physically pay for items. Instead, cameras and artificial intelligence technologies will recognize products as soon as customers place them in baskets.

And sometimes facial recognition is used to identify customers and automatically charge them for the products in their baskets, thus saving customers a lot of valuable time and allowing them to avoid hassles.

Amazon and Walmart are just two big retailers heavily investing in staff-free stores for the future. But for the premise to be widely rolled out, massive computational capacities and precise algorithms are needed.

Bare metal servers can help the transition to staff-less stores, which will lead to greater profitability, by being used with a cloud AI platform. A bare metal server is ideal because it has ready-to-use data processing frameworks and supports joint work on models. Bare metal servers can also manage uninterrupted model delivery in real-time. Retailers can use the servers to analyze their business needs and develop optimal AI strategies too.

Conclusion

While bare metal servers are mostly currently being utilized by big retail companies, they are certainly going to be more widely used in the retail sector in the years to come. By using bare metal servers now, your business can reap the benefits and be ready for the changing face of retail. Of course, your company can also become more profitable.