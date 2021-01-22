Why Is Online Gaining Popularity Among Americans

Online gaming has changed how people all across the globe spend their downtime. This is especially true for Americans who spend at least two hours connected to the Internet daily. With so much time invested in the Internet, it is to be expected that Americans would someday be introduced to virtual gaming.

Image source

It is everywhere you turn, making it extremely difficult to ignore. It is like the old saying goes, “dangling a carrot in front of a horse.” Eventually, you are going to take the bait. Now, this is not always a bad thing because online gaming can be helpful when you are bored, lonely, and depressed. When you look at it like this, it is easy to see why the activity is gaining popularity at an alarming rate.

Astonishingly Popular

Online gaming has been around for several decades now. Millions of people have already taken the online gaming plunge, leaving skeptics questioning the increasing popularity rating. With so many people already invested, it makes one wonder how there is room left for online gaming to grow.

According to statistics, in 2020, there were approximately 2.7 billion video game players. It is unclear what data was utilized for these statistics. Everyone knows multiple online gaming accounts are controlled by the same individual. This basically means it is not unusual for a gamer to have more than a single account. In fact, some gamers have admitted to having multiple accounts on various online gaming platforms.

In 2019, the world population was estimated at 7.71 billion. Compare the two and get a 5 billion-variance. So, there is actually plenty of room for online gaming to grow.

Continuous New Game Releases

Just become someone is uninterested in the thousands of online games does not mean they will not be interested in a new game release. Games like Curve Ball, Fortnite, DoTA 2, Rocket League, Borderlands, PUBG, and CS: GO have thousands of fans.

It is not unusual for gamers to bounce from one video game to the next. However, there are quite a few that stick to playing the same video game day in and day out. Whatever the case may be, new releases are a great way to rein in more players.

You never know, a new game release may just pop up on the computer screen that even you cannot resist.

COVID-19 Isolation

COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, has negatively impacted America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Iran, and Canada, forcing millions of workers to enroll in unemployment benefits.

While millions of American workers are receiving unemployment benefits, government officials continue pushing for a nationwide shutdown. When you are accustomed to going to work every day, it is difficult to just sit around the house with nothing to do. Before you know it, your mind will go stir crazy.

The coronavirus unemployment rate in America has had the opposite effect on virtual gaming. In fact, experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the popularity increase.

Even though new releases have been put on hold until further notice, the online gaming industry is flourishing.