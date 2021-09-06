Why Should You Use Original Final Drive Motors?

A good quality motor is vital for any heavy machinery. When it comes to a final drive motor this is even more important. Whilst it is true that, over time, any motor deteriorates and will need replacing. Investing in a good quality replacement will ensure an improved lifespan for your machinery. For that reason, this post focuses on why you should choose original final drive motors.

What is a final drive motor?

A final drive motor is made up of a planetary gear system combined with a hydraulic motor. It is sometimes also described as a travel motor, wheel motor, track motor, or even simply a gearbox. Typically, they are found in excavators. But they may also be used in other heavy goods equipment. Whilst a final drive motor might not look like much, it is fundamental to providing the necessary power to turn the tracks of vehicles it is installed within.

Why original final drive motors?

As already alluded to, choosing a quality replacement final drive motor will ensure the improved longevity of your vehicle. Indeed, compared to replica component parts, original final drive motors can improve the lifespan of a vehicle by up to 50%. Poor quality motors will also deteriorate quicker, making them somewhat of a false economy.

Whilst it is possible to buy final drive motors second-hand, this is also likely to lead to additional costs in the long run. Ultimately, a second hand-final drive motor is not going to have as long a lifespan as a new component. This means that you’ll be paying twice, first for the additional replacement within a shorter timeframe, and second for the long-term damage you do to your vehicle due to its poorer quality.

How to choose the right final drive motor?

If your heavy machine or excavator has suddenly stopped running, it’s likely you’re going to need a replacement final drive motor. Here, we outline 5 key questions to ask when buying a final drive motor:

1. Is it a new part?

As mentioned, it is possible to purchase second-hand final drive motors. However, these won’t last as long as new parts and will likely cost you more in the long run.

2. What brand is it?

If the company selling the final drive motor isn’t willing to fill you in on this, then you should be wary. When you know the brand, it is much easier to do your own research on the quality of the product. Generally, reputable sellers will also only tend to stock branded products.

3. Does it have a warranty?

If a seller is not willing to offer a decent warranty, take a step back. Typically a one or two-year warranty is offered. However, some final drive motors are even offered lifetime replacement options .

4. Is it compatible with your vehicle?

Not all final drive motors are built equal. So it is vital that you check the motor will be suitable for your vehicle.

5. How long will it take to arrive?

If a motor is not in stock it can take weeks or months for it to be shipped in from overseas. This can also prove costly. Be sure to check the seller has the part you need in stock and how much it will cost to ship before committing to buy.

When choosing a final drive motor, it always makes sense to choose an original. As tempting as cost-saving options can be, they will likely cost you more in the long run. You should also always check the brand of the final drive motor and ensure that it will fit your vehicle before buying any replacement.