Why You Need to Have an Alumni Management Platform

Alumni management is a vital part of any organization. It’s not just about keeping in touch with the people who have graduated but also about the organizational benefits of having an active alumni association.

In fact, 70% of organizations state increasing alumni engagement as their top priority however, 27% of those have no dedicated strategy in place.

It can be tough to find time for reaching out to alumni when there are all sorts of other things going on – fundraising, events planning, and more. However, an alumni network software can simplify the process of organizing alumni and boost overall alumni engagement.

Here are five reasons why you should use an alumni management platform.

Alumni Are More Likely to Support the Organization Financially

Alumni donations can play a vital role in supporting an organization. What’s more, when alumni feel that their alma mater has supported them since they left (even if it’s just through Facebook posts and emails), it makes them more likely to give back.

An alumni management platform will help you build a network of support that includes everyone who has ever been part of your organization, including both graduates and those who have dropped out or transferred schools. This is an invaluable resource – when you work to include them in your campus community, they’ll feel more invested in the organization and more likely to support you financially.

Easy to Share Information With Alumni and Receive Feedback

Having a centralized place where you can collect information from alumni makes it possible for them to get the information they need at the click of a button. It also allows you to communicate clearly about what your organization is working on to gain feedback, essential for innovation.

Alumni can also help recruit new students by sharing information and encouraging their peers to apply. When alumni stay involved, they’ll make a wider variety of connections with incoming students who are interested in joining the organization.

A Single Place to Keep Track of Graduates’ Achievements

It’s hard to keep up with everything going on in an organization, especially if you work with hundreds or thousands of people. By using a platform that keeps track of all the information you need from alumni, you can pay attention to their achievements and connect with them at a moment’s notice.

Not only is this helpful for those who want to stay involved and receive recognition for their work, but it’s also important for the organization as a whole. Recognizing what graduates are doing and connecting them with people who need their skills is essential for any proactive alumni management system.

It’s Easier to Recruit New Students

Currently, 87% of alumni organizations report they “need to do more” or “do a poor job,” at attracting and engaging young alumni.

When you work on maintaining alumni relationships, it pays off by making it easier to recruit new students . This is especially true for organizations with regional campuses or satellite programs – once a student meets a major donor or other alumni who have lived in their area, they will be much more likely to apply to your school.

Adding alumni to the institution can help students get through college faster and prevent them from dropping out or transferring. Making it easy for people to find information about alumni through a centralized platform is one of the best ways to make sure this happens — no matter what kind of organization you’re working with.

Encourage Collaboration Between Alumni and Current Students

The more you can encourage collaboration between alumni and current students, the better. This can be especially helpful for organizations that rely on volunteers – having a direct line to an alum with relevant skills will make it easier to manage all of your programs.

A platform for alumni management won’t only help you promote your organization, it will also create a strong sense of community. These platforms also work well for alumni who want to stay involved in the organization without taking on full-time volunteer positions.

Final Thoughts

The more you can connect with and maintain relationships with your alumni, the better. An alumni management platform makes this possible by helping you collect information from all of these people so that you can stay in touch regularly.

Even if you don’t have much money to spend on additional resources, it’s easy to find an alumni management tool that offers features like contact management and project information. This kind of help makes it possible for you to create a more formal alumni program that can be used year after year to help your organization grow.