Throughout the pandemic, many eCommerce businesses have grown massively in size and revenue. Not just because companies have had to transfer their businesses online, but also because people all over the world have been starting to think about starting their own businesses and creating their own side hustles.

As good as this might sound on paper, in reality people are starting to return to work, so this trend is slowly petering out. This should mean that there is now less competition for your own business, but you need to remind yourself that just because there are fewer businesses it does not automatically mean that your business is going to be seen by more potential customers.

You still need to draw them in and engage with them through the various channels and mediums available to you, make your brand exactly what they are looking for. Here are some of the reasons why your eCommerce business isn’t taking off, and what you can do about that.

You aren’t nurturing your online presence

This sounds like a simple task, but the truth is it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of patience, as well as some help from professionals. Taking on this intricate task on your own can take a lot of time and money, and you can put in all of this effort without achieving much due to lack of experience and knowledge. There are, however, some things you can do to make the whole process easier for both you and your business.

#1 Get a digital marketing agency involved

This point is first on the list for a reason. Employing a digital marketing agency can provide an excellent solution to the problem of making your eCommerce business more visible online. The better agencies will offer guides that explain their work, such as stryde’s ecommerce seo guide, and help you understand precisely what you need. As well as providing some expert advice, it also shows how it can save your time and energy to invest in a digital marketing agency’s help, as it can help you focus on your businesses core tasks instead of something you only have a tenuous grasp of.

#2 Invest in the help of a professional Website designer

A professional website designer can make your life so much easier. There is no point in having amazing SEO (Search Engine Optimization) if you have a shoddy website that repels the visitors your campaigns have attracted. A professional web designer will be able to make your website more appealing, be able to improve loading times so your bounce rate reduces a little. You can also invest in the help of a website maintenance team, which can take the chore of updating your website off your ‘to do’ list.

#3 Take Social Media seriously

Social media can be one of the greatest ways for you to sell your business without spending a fortune on advertising costs. You can get excellent results from just posting online with the right hashtags. You can also jump on trends as many other businesses have and go viral, whether that be on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. There are also many opportunities to get your customers involved by giving them competitions and other interactive sales to get them more immersed into your brand.

In addition to this, you can also look into social media influencer marketing, which can be a great way to your brand with your target audience, meaning that your brand association will also increase. It can be an effective, and above all cheap, form of advertisement which can be very beneficial for your business and marketing in general and can run alongside the efforts put in by your digital marketing agency do build you online presence further still.

To wrap things up

In conclusion, there are a couple of reasons why your eCommerce business might not be taking off as you hoped and dreamed it would. This might be because you aren’t nurturing your online presence. This can be anything from not having an effective SEO strategy, not taking advantage of the incredible potential of social media or making sure that your customers aren’t being directed to a slow running, boring looking website.

Finding solutions to these problems is never simple, and can often look very expensive – but by using the tips and techniques outlined above, you can form your own strategy, based around your own businesses’ particular needs and budgetary restraints.