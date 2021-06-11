Funding for SYPWAI is growing. The number of people wishing to participate in the project is increasing. A major contributor (from among the flagships of technology, who wished to remain anonymous) has invested USD 350 million, thus completing the A financing phase of the project with a total of USD 500 million.

The innovative development, called SYPWAI (sypwai.com), aims to improve synthetic intelligence. The firm has chosen one of the biggest markets of our time as its field of activity. SYPWAI is a fast-growing global market for scientific thought, which is worth trillions of dollars. SYPWAI is focused on the creation and improvement of teachable networks. The firm offers its assistance to business leaders in various fields involving AI development.

SYPWAI’s role in global science

The SYPWAI project contributes to global science and at the same time allows its members the opportunity to earn money for their work. As the field of synthetic intelligence is progressing at a cosmic pace and is not easy to navigate, it not only requires an innovative platform but also a modern interpretation of science, which is a distinctive feature of the SYPWAI team. SYPWAI’s financial cushion has involved many multinational venture capital firms, for which the global community’s development vector is not an empty word.

“SYPWAI is now at the forefront of the rapidly growing technology space in the global science markets and has the potential to revolutionize an entire industry. We have every reason to count on SYPWAI’s long-term success in the global marketplace. Our position is shared by the world’s leading venture capital funds, which have also made major investments in the start-up,” said one of the principal partner firm’s executives.

The main focus of SYPWAI’s investment will be the progressive integration of synthetic intelligence into general education activities and increasing the capabilities involved.