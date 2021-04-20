Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act One-Stop Operator Request for Proposal

East Cascades Works (EC Works) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization designated by the Governor of Oregon to convene, oversee and support the local workforce system. Located in Bend, EC Works serves a ten-county area just east of the Cascades, which includes Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties.

EC Works partners with businesses, government entities and educational institutions to support the talent needs of employers and to align investments in the career goals of individuals to fuel a thriving economy.

For this RFP opportunity, EC Works is seeking proposals from entities that have the capacity and demonstrated ability to coordinate staff and serve as the One-Stop Operator under the provisions of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Entities interested in applying must also have the ability and capacity to work in coordination and collaboration with multiple entities serving within a complex and matrixed environment.

Eligible entities must demonstrate effectiveness and experience in providing services in Oregon. In addition, entities must be able to perform the duties of the One-Stop Operator without any conflicts of interest. Entities performing services within the local workforce system or receiving workforce funding must demonstrate the specific firewalls enacted to avoid conflicts of interest in order to be eligible to provide services.

EC Works operates on behalf of, and in coordination with, local elected officials from the ten-county region. The oversight and administration of workforce services for the area is chartered to EC Works in partnership with the Central Oregon Workforce Consortium (COWC), which consists of one Commissioner or Judge from each of the EC Works’ ten counties and are responsible for approving the EC Works annual budget as well as appointing members to the EC Works board.

EC Works represents a broad cross-section of the local community with a majority private sector representation.

EC Works’ primary responsibilities and goals are to:

Ensure high-quality workforce services to local job seekers and business customers

Diversify and increase funding to maximize impact in support of the mission

Establish a strategic framework for private and public partnerships that supports collaborative service delivery to both businesses and jobs seekers

Provide opportunities for our communities’ young adults to access the support and skills training necessary to become successful members of the workforce. Young adults enrolled in the WIOA Youth Services are provided with an opportunity to complete their high school education or GED, participate in work experience, learn financial responsibility, develop essential skills and transition into their next steps with a full year of follow-up or retention and advancement services.

The timeline for the One-Stop Operator RFP process is as defined below:

RFP Release Date May 3, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Deadline for Submission of Required Intent to Apply June 7, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Deadline for Submission of Written Questions June 7, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Deadline for Submission of Full Proposal June 14, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Provisional Award Notification June 25, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Written Appeal Deadline June 30, 2021 by 5pm PDT

Contract Start Date July 1, 2021

Entities interested in applying for this request for proposal should continue to check for updates at eastcascadesworks.org. Once released, EC Works staff, Board members and members of the COWC will be prohibited from discussing elements specific to this RFP. All questions must be directed to ecworks.rfp@ecworks.org.

