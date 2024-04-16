You Won’t Want to Miss Saturday’s Earth Day Fair & Parade

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

We’ve been busy preparing for one of our biggest community events of the year: the Earth Day Fair and Parade! Now it’s only a few days away, and we’re excited to share a beautiful sunny Saturday with you all. Read on for the official Earth Day schedule, last call to volunteer, a new informational blog post about EVs, and news about HUGE savings on induction stoves for our Power Hour event this Thursday!

Join us for Earth Day on Saturday!

Join us for a short parade through downtown at 11am at the corner of Troy Field to celebrate our Earth! We encourage you to wear something that represents something you love about our planet.

Following the parade we’ll have a street fair filled with educational activities, song and dance performances, local environmental organizations, free face painting, delicious food, and more!

We’re still in need of volunteers to make this colorful event the best it can be. Sign up for a volunteer shift here!

2024 Schedule of Events:

11-11:30am | Gather for the parade at the corner of Louisiana and Bond.

11:30am-12pm | Short parade through downtown Bend, led by the Earth Guardians, Maya T’aan, and Grupo Tlalok from the Portland/Metro area. Costumes encouraged! No signs and no motorized vehicles.

12pm | Gather on Troy Field for a short opening story from Teafly and the Earth Guardians; welcoming remarks from The Environmental Center.

1pm | Performance by Fodeliche Syzzla and group.

2pm | Traditional Mayan drumming and dancing led by Grupo Maya, Mexica Chichimeca danza.

12-3pm | Fair featuring an activity zone, EV Mobility hub showcase, garden activities, free face painting, and local food and vendors.

