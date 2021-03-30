Sending a parcel can be easy – if you are just sending out parcels occasionally and if the item you are sending is of a standard or compact size. But things can become challenging if you are sending parcels as a business – if you are an online seller, for example – or your item/s is bulky or awkwardly-shaped. So how can you make sure that you are preparing your parcels and sending them out properly? Here’s your best guide to preparing and sending parcels: what you should remember.

Select the proper packaging

When you are choosing the packaging, think about the packaging’s material, strength, and size. It’s always best to go for high-quality materials such as cardboard boxes that are corrugated or additionally reinforced. You can opt for single-walled or double-walled boxes, but if you have fragile items, it would be better to go for triple-walled boxes. The same is true if you have heavy items that are more than 10 kilograms.

When you choose your box, ensure that its surface area is broad enough for labelling. If your item is of a standard size without an awkward shape, you can make use of specially-designed mailing boxes from ukplc.co.uk, for example. They come in different sizes and are made of high-quality kraft board with double-walled sides.

If you are shipping smaller items, jiffy bags would be a good choice.

Avoid the temptation of re-using cardboard boxes, even if they still look strong. They may have already lost their integrity and strength, and this can lead to damage to the item inside when the box is transported.

Before you pack your item, inspect the box for any dents, tears, or damage to the corners. If there are any dents or tears, replace the box.

Don’t use bags made of cloth or fibre or bin liners for sending your parcel, because they will not offer enough protection.

Protect the item inside

Protecting the item inside the parcel will also be necessary if you don’t want the item to move around during transport. Wrap each item individually if you are sending more than one item. You may also use dividers.

Make use of void fillers such as bubble wrap and foam peanuts so your items don’t move around inside the box.

When packing the item inside the box, place it in the middle with a distance of at least 5 centimetres from the corners and walls.

It’s best not to leave any hollow space in the box so the contents will not become damaged or move around.

You should also avoid over or under-packing the box because this increases its chances of getting dented, and it may burst if it’s over-packed as well.

If you are shipping fragile or delicate items, they shouldn’t touch each other inside the box or touch the side of the box, either.

Proper sealing for your parcel

Don’t scrimp on the tape – use the strongest tape you can find, such as vinyl or nylon tape, and make sure it’s at least 4 to 5 centimetres in width.

If the box has any sharp edges such as those from metal fasteners or staples, flatten these and cover them with tape.

Avoid the use of string and staples.

