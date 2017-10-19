2017 Cascade Business News Accomplished Under 40 Award Winners

Honoring Business Leaders 40 & Under

Cascade Business News honored accomplished leaders under the age of 40 working in Central Oregon’s various business communities in the October 18 issue.

In today’s competitive business environment, standing out among your peers takes dedication, vision, talent, drive and the ability to bring forth not only the best in yourself, but in others as well. These are the building blocks of leadership, and to be recognized with this award illustrates that they possess these qualities in abundance.

We see the importance of the impact that these young professionals have in the community – and their contribution to the economic future of the region. We think it is important for you to meet these business and community leaders who are building impressive careers while making a commitment to help their communities grow and prosper for future generations to enjoy.