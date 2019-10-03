In this digital era where consumers have so many options to choose from, the strategies required to succeed are a bit different from what would have worked maybe a decade ago. No longer can a business thrive upon just a good product while depending on the demand and supply gap. You have to stay on the top of your game and make sure that your brand gets registered in the minds of the customers and stays there for a long time. This will not only enhance trust but also make sure that there is never a sudden drop in sales and revenue in case a competitor tries to capture the market.

In case you are the one trying to capture a market where somebody else already exists then you too have to make sure that their brand is not the only one that is visible. But the hard part is that launching a brand and developing it into something that your customers recognize and trust are two completely different ball games. While the former may be done after the completion of a few technical steps, the latter part requires patience and perseverance. Thus in this article, we will try to take the bull by its horns and learn 5 ways to build a personal brand.

Tip #1 Choose One Platform At A Time

People who are starting out usually are on their own for at least a few months to a couple of years before other people join in on the team. During this period the biggest mistake they make is that they try to show their presence on every platform possible and thus end up not showing significant results on any. A much better approach would be to focus on one thing at a time and try and have mastery and a loyal following over that platform. Which one to go for should be based on your personal choice and strengths.

Alex who provides research paper writing service says – “If you are good at blog postings then Pinterest might come in handy to promote the same whereas if you have a lot of beautiful pictures to share then Instagram can be your best buddy. Similarly, if you are someone who is much more comfortable talking in front of a camera, then by all means, start by trying to build a brand on YouTube”. Whatever you choose, focus on that and stick with it. It is quite tempting to go all out with Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. but the truth is that our efforts will get diverted and not show compounded effect in contrast to when they are in just one particular direction.

Tip #2 Niche Down And Educate Yourself

Nobody wants a person who has a rough idea about almost everything. What people find much more valuable is someone who has an in-depth knowledge of something and can be their go-to guy or girl in any situation for that particular topic. “So, your first job should be to really boil down your strengths over a particular area of interest and then really educate yourself about that particular niche that you’ve chosen” – says Ankit who is a blogger and has reviewed project management courses online at TrumpLearning. There are so many resources available on the internet for free that just requires time and patience to go through but will end up leaving you much more satisfied and confident than before.

People who try to give general ideas about everything aren’t much valued in today’s world because this is what every other person is doing. “But if you on the other hand are that person who is seen as an authority in a particular niche then your brand would be much more valued and always be in demand if the content that you offer is unique and not easily found even if it is available somewhere else” – opines Martha who provides “do my paper” services at EssayWriter4U . This situation can only arise when you yourself know what you are talking about. Inventions are born out of what is already known. But to invent, you need to know a few things beforehand.

Tip #3 Start Networking To Add Value

“Oh, I am new at this! How can you even expect me to start networking right away?” is one of the most common statements we come across whenever we tell this to our clients. What they fail to understand is networking is not about holding deep in-depth technical conversations with experts of that field. Sure this process is a part of the whole thing but comes much later down the road. For you as a beginner, just following the big influencers in your niche and asking them questions about what you really want to know can be a good place to start. Do this enough and you will definitely get noticed. Raghav who is a technical blogger and has recently done ProWritingAid Review at DigitoolsCoupons says – “I normally follow all the SEO influencers on Twitter and keep a look out on what they are chatting. Ultimately it is about asking the right questions more than anything else”

Further, the bigger an account is the more difficult it becomes for them to personally answer every single comment under their post. You can use this to your advantage and engage with such people whose questions have still not been answered. Let us take a random example where a person wants to know ‘How to get over a breakup?’. If this is your niche then you can always add a few helpful tips and the person is bound to notice your reply. Congratulations, you just gained a loyal follower because the next time they need similar advice, they would also have you on their mind apart from the brand they are already following. So stop being dormant, waiting for people and start connecting with them actively.