Bend Entrepreneur Report: Bend Business Registrations Lower in June

New business registrations in Bend dipped 21 percent from May totals, still double state average.

Following a strong May, Central Oregon business registrations slowed in June, with Bend’s figure dropping by 21 percent according to the monthly Bend Entrepreneur Report from Bend business attorneys EagerLaw PC.

May saw 314 new business registrations in Bend. The June tally was 249 – a 21 percent decrease.

“New business registrations slowed in Bend in June,” explained EagerLaw PC founder and Bend business attorney Jeff Eager. “There are a host of possible reasons for the slow-down: June is a shorter month than May; many families went on vacation as school let out; and, well, we’ll see if summer is just slower for business registrations.”

Statewide, new business registrations dipped by 10 percent. For only the second time since the Entrepreneur Report began in January, Bend lost its second-place ranking statewide for total business registrations to Eugene, which has a far larger population. Throughout Central Oregon, Redmond nearly met its May total of 50, logging 49 in June. Prineville dipped from 24 in May to 18 in June. La Pine remained relatively consistent, with 15 in May and 14 in June.

“Bend slowed down more than other cities in Central Oregon, and more than the statewide figures. Throughout the year, we’ve seen Bend exhibit more volatility upward and downward – it will be interesting to see whether this trend continues,” Eager stated.

Each month, EagerLaw carefully analyzes Oregon Secretary of State’s business registration data to prepare the Bend Entrepreneur Report. The Report is released monthly to local media and via Facebook Live at the EagerLaw PC page, where the firm also spotlights local business achievements and provides information of use to Bend businesses.

http://eagerlawpc.com.