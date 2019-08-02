Career ambitions: steps to achieving them

Are you in a job that you have always dreamed of having? Perhaps, you took the job several years ago to tide you over during a challenging economic time or having recently moved to a new area. Just because you’re not where you saw yourself being, does not mean you can’t get there. Continue reading for information about steps to achieve your career ambitions in the future.

Voluntary Experience

For some areas of work, you may have the right qualifications, but lack experience. If you can possibly spare some time, why not volunteer in order to gain experience? A day a week over a few months could make all the difference to your job application. Additionally, if you make a good impression, this could be a way in to that particular company. At the very least, you will have made some contacts within your desired area of work.

Retraining

Sometimes, retraining is the answer to getting the job of your dreams. Research training courses within your local area and the costs involved. What’s more, the cheapest provider isn’t necessarily the best or may not come with highest reputation, so do ask around to find out who is recommended. You should also consider the financial impact of this. Are you able to take a little unpaid leave from your current form of employment to carry out the training? There are many factors to consider.

Education

If you are hoping to become a professional, start at the very beginning. Do you have the qualifications that you require? If not, how can you get them? This may mean re-entering the education system, but you are never too old to do so. Look at exactly what you require and start from the bottom. For example, in the UK, to become a teacher you need a grade C or above GCSE in English, mathematics and science. If you are missing the science GCSE, enrol in a night class and get that qualification first. However, some higher education providers will allow you to undertake a degree with the understanding that you will also gain your lower qualification during that time. It is always worth asking if it is not clear.

Self-employment

Starting your own business is far from easy, but it can be rewarding. The key is to carry out significant research before jumping feet first into a venture. Assessing the competition within your chosen area is vital otherwise you may find yourself having to slash your prices to attract enough trade and therefore barely make ends meet. Consider also the initial outgoings. What is the bare minimum in terms of equipment you need? Will you need a works vehicle? If so, you’ll also need insurance. Money Expert can help you compare prices to get the best deal for you and your requirements. Additionally, there are the costs associated with logos, advertising, a website, social media and many other areas to factor in. If you are able to set up as a part time concern to begin with, alongside another job, this can work better for some people, allowing them to build up a client base.