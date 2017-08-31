The Center Hosts Free Knee Pain Seminar in Bend, Oregon

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Timothy Bollom to discuss knee pain treatment and diagnosis.

The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is excited to offer a free seminar on knee pain diagnosis and treatment in partnership with Rebound Physical Therapy. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC).

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Timothy Bollom from The Center will host the seminar. Dr. Bollom practices in the Sports Medicine department and specializes in comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of knee and shoulder disorders. Dr. Bollom focuses on minimally invasive techniques and a sports medicine philosophy of returning patients to normal activity as quickly as possible.

The presentation will include discussions on knee pain and impact on quality of life, arthritis of the knee, minimally invasive treatment options for knee pain, and Mako robotic-arm assisted knee replacement. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the seminar.

“I was drawn to the medical field because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” says Dr. Timothy Bollom. “When I get to see a patient I’ve treated out and about again, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Individuals interested in attending the event are kindly asked to RSVP By September 11 to mwhitehouse@thecenteroregon.com, or 541-322-2211. Light lunch will be provided. For additional information, visit TheCenterOregon.com.