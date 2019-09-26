Entrepreneur Report for May-August, 2019: Business Registrations Down 9.5 Percent vs. Same Period Last Year

(Graph / Courtesy Bend Entrepreneur Report)

The number of new Bend businesses registered with the Oregon Secretary of State May through August, 2019 (1,099 businesses) is down 9.5 percent versus the same time-frame in 2018 (1,203), and about on par with registrations from that time-frame in 2017, according to the Entrepreneur Report.

Bend continues to have more businesses registered per capita compared to any other larger Oregon city other than Keizer. Furthermore, the rate of registrations in 2018 was probably unsustainable, given labor and real property constraints.

“Since we started the Bend Entrepreneur Report in January 2017, the last four months have shown the most notable, mostly sustained slowdown in business registrations,” Bend business attorney Jeff Eager said. “Some national, state and local indicators have signaled a slowing economy. Even so, Bend entrepreneurs continue to form businesses at a rate that far outpaces the state average.”

