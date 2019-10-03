Experience the Beauty, Sounds, Tastes & Spirit of Ethiopia at the ReachAnother Foundation 10th Anniversary Gala

(2018 Gala Sponsor Drawing | Photo courtesy of ReachAnother Foundation)

Celebrate ten years of ReachAnother’s tireless dedication to saving the lives of children born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Your generous support ensures the continuation of life-saving medical procedures that give children in Ethiopia the chance to live full and productive lives.

Enjoy traditional Ethiopian cuisine, African music and a very special live auction. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn more about this important work.

The Tenth Anniversary Gala is Saturday, October 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

reachanother.org