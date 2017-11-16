Fastest 20 Spotlights Central Oregon Rising Stars

Inaugural Awards Recognize Local Companies Topping Growth Charts

The first annual Central Oregon Fastest 20 Awards, presented by Cascade Business News (CBN), celebrated the most rapidly rising stars of the increasingly diverse local business scene.

CBN joined forces with fellow major sponsors Columbia Bank and SGA Certified Public Accountants & Consultants to launch the new accolade in an effort to value and recognize the fastest-growing companies located in the High Desert region, with the top performers spotlighted in the following pages.

The qualifying criteria for this inaugural list included companies established and operating on or before January 1, 2014, with gross annual revenues of at least $100,000 in the last fiscal year, reporting consistent year-over-year growth in earnings through 2016.

The top 20 featured a wide array of business types and industry sectors, from tech leaders to gourmet food and beverage producers, engineering, manufacturing and trades representatives — reflective of a broadening platform for the local economy, with a heavy emphasis on the entrepreneurial spirit for which Central Oregon is increasingly noted.

Impressive gains were reported from many quarters, with the eventual winner — a software and services company pioneering an innovative disruptive crowdfunding approach to commercial real estate investing – achieving a dizzying 2,275 percent growth rate between 2014 and 2016.

Latest economic indicators show Central Oregon’s economy growing faster than the national average again this year, and Columbia Bank Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader for Columbia Bank Cory Allen said, “This is the perfect time to begin recognizing the companies who are sustaining and expanding job growth in our region.”

Amber L. Yates, a CPA with SGA, added, “Our rapidly growing business clients are having a major impact on both job and wage growth in Central Oregon. SGA is excited to recognize these emerging companies and their contribution to the continued growth of the local economy.”

The Fastest 20 companies were announced and honored at a recent celebratory event, and a profile of each company together with the full rankings of the top performers is featured in this issue and in associated CBN online media.

Cascade Business News is consistently presenting in-depth news about the numerous growing and emerging companies in Central Oregon and we are excited to have joined forces with Columbia Bank and SGA in honoring these local businesses.