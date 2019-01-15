Have you been putting off going to the dentist? You may have a healthy fear of visiting this particular professional. However, you know that the longer you wait, the worse the problem will become. It may be that part of your anxiety is due to not knowing just what sort of dentist you should be making an appointment with. Your issues may be quickly solved by visiting a general dentist. However, you may have specific problems that are best treated by a cosmetic dentist.

Perhaps what you really need is a crash course in General Dentistry vs Cosmetic Dentistry 101. In this case, we can furnish you with a number of tips that may prove handy. The differences between a general dentist and a cosmetic dentist break down to a number of factors which include – but are not limited to the following.

A general dentist will normally have the following responsibilities:

Assessing the general condition of the patient before recommending that any action be taken.

Ordering X-rays for the patient.

Applying general, non-cosmetic treatments to teeth, such as pulling or cleaning.

Supervising the action of dental assistants, hygienists, and other staff members.

Creating, revising, and updating the records of their patients.

A cosmetic dentist will have other types of responsibilities, which will typically include the following:

Making a detailed evaluation of the general condition and specific needs of their patient.

Developing a precise plan of treatment for the patient.

Making repairs to teeth that have been damaged.

Performing surgery to place, remove, or repair implants.

Writing prescriptions for any special medication that their patient may require.

Issuing specific instructions to patients regarding how to care for implants or any other special devices.

What Kind of Dentist Should You Make an Appointment to Visit?

Now that you have the basics of General Dentistry vs Cosmetic Dentistry 101, it’s time to explore a little further. The question you really need to be asking yourself is what kind of dentist should you be making an appointment for.

If all you need is to get a cavity filled or have a tooth pulled, you are best off with visiting a general dentist. This is the “all-purpose” dentist who specializes in quick routine treatments of common problems. A general dentist can also repair broken teeth and perform simple operations to give you better oral health.

However, if your problem is more complex, such as one that may require special implants or braces to correct, your general dentist will refer you to a specialist. This will normally be a cosmetic dentist that has been trained to deal with more complex problems. For example, the issue you are currently dealing with may require a prescription of special medication. Only a cosmetic dentist is qualified to write these for you.

General Dentists and Cosmetic Dentists Have Different Certifications

Another basic component of General Dentistry vs Cosmetic Dentistry 101 is that these types of dentists have different levels of medical training. A general dentist will be equipped with a doctoral degree that enables them to practice routine procedures. However, a cosmetic dentist will not only possess the same doctoral degree but will also be required to complete many hours of specialized postgraduate training.

How do I find The Right Dentist to Visit?

Now that you’ve decided what type of problem you need to solve, you will want to research the internet and ask around. When looking online for a dentist, you will want to be sure and take a look at the SERVICES pages. For example, an office like Lasting Smiles of Bethlehem will show not only their dentist and some information about the office in general, but you can easily look at their areas of EXPERTISE to decide if they offer the services you need for your particular case.

In the end, General Dentistry vs Cosmetic Dentistry 101 breaks down to the following rule: If your problem is routine and can be easily fixed, visit a general dentist. If the issue is more complex and requires specialized care, see a cosmetic dentist.