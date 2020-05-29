Have We Seen the Peak of Esports Interest Yet?

Esports have grown massively in the past decade and it seems like more and more people are engaging in these fun games. However, has the popularity of esports reached its peak? Let’s take a closer look.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

New Games Emerging All the Time

One of the main reasons why we are seeing a continued growth in popularity of esports is that more and more games are being released every year that players want to pick up. These can emerge from any direction, so it is really difficult to predict what is going to be popular and take off.

Let’s take the example of Counter-Strike; the format often used for esports is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) which was released in 2012. However, this game would not exist without the original Counter-Strike from 1999. This was actually a mod for the immensely popular game Half-Life. Without this original mod, CS:GO would not exist. What’s more, the creators of the mod would have no idea about just how popular their mod would be; or the gaming franchise it could create. The potential for any game to take off in this way is one of the things that keeps the popularity of esports on a vertical curve.

More Places to Pick Up Tips

Esports used to very much be something that was kept to “geek” society, with its own subcultures and communities. However, they are making the jump to mainstream channels as the space continues to grow. The exposure on esports is massive. It is thought to have more viewers than rugby and American football combined and has even be considered for the Olympic Games .

Of course, this means that there are also more sites accommodating tips and insights into the world of esports. By heading to hpcasino.com , you might be able to find a great casino with odds on the outcomes of matches and analysis of matches. On top of this, you simply have to jump onto a streaming platform like Twitch to find people playing the game.

Easy for Players to Rise

To get started in esports yourself, you just need a gaming console or a computer and a copy of the game you want to play. While some people like to stream their progress to viewers, this is not needed if you are trying to move up the rankings of your favourite game.

Many of the pro players worked their way up to that level just by simply putting in the hours needed to become some of the best in the world. Like any other pro job, they have proven that they have what it takes to play professionally. This serves as inspiration to many amateur players, and it helps to boost the popularity of esports as they try to reach new levels.

So, have we seen the peak of interest in esports yet? Absolutely not! There are so many new developments emerging in this sector. If you are searching for an industry that is on the rise and constantly coming up with new developments, esports could just be for you. Check esports out today.