How to Write Persuasive Instagram Ads

Do you want to have more likes and engagement on Instagram? Are you in search of the best tips for writing Instagram ads? Today, we’ll talk about the best techniques for making persuasive Instagram ads that can provide the most wanted results.

Instagram, as everybody knows, is a photo-sharing app. Apart from that, people do business as well on this platform.

How to Write Instagram Ad that Converts

An impressive way to endorse your products, raise your business, and generate sales is Instagram ads. However, if you think your ad copy is not attractive; your ads will not cut through the noise. You can use the following tricks for writing-intensive Instagram ad copy.

Ask a Question according to the Thinking of User

Once Joseph Sugarman, (the top copywriters of the world), once said that you need your customers to say “Yes” as much as feasible. It is because your customers will be more prone to say yes to your brand.

That’s why you should think about asking a query in your Instagram ad that tells to the customer experience. With ads, you can resonate better connection with customers as well as asking a question that will boost the chances of taking action.

Use Quotes or Testimonials

Do you know that social proof is the whole thing? You must leverage the testimonials and reviews of customers in your Instagram ads that can help you to improve conversions. When customers describe the benefits of your products and services, people who are watching the ad can share those stories on a personal level. Not only this, but a seal of approval from a customer also depicts that you are a responsible brand.

Firstly, you need to make testimonials. For this, send an email to your customers and ask them if they would be kind enough to make a short declaration about their experience.

Talk About the Advantages

Not only features, but you should also focus on explaining the benefits of your product. When you talk about product details, it is just a thing of factual information. Try to think more than that, as material, color, or size are just the outer layer. More than everything, customers appreciate knowing about the benefits they would get from your product or service.

Build a Sense of Pressure to Make Users Take Action

Suppose if you have a finite time to claim a product, an offer, or concession, what do you think natural human instincts tell to do?

Take Action! Right?

Of course, nobody wishes to miss an opportunity; that’s why the fear of missing out is really a remarkable tool when writing ad copy. Building a sense of necessity will make sure that users are keener to click on your ad and eventually get the goal of your Instagram movement.

Make and Use a Branded Instagram Hashtag

Hashtags are such a blessing for the users of Instagram. With the same hashtags that everyone is using, you can also make your own branded hashtags as well. Did you ever think about it? You need to find the best option when you want to search for more unfailing and popular hashtags. For your brand recognition, hashtags play a vital role, and you can beat the competition.

Conclusion

For businesses, Instagram is an impressive tool, as it helps you to reach a wider audience and get engagement. Though it is a visual platform, that’s why a clear cut ad copy can be the backbone of your successful business.