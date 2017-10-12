J Bar J Youth Services Environment, Education, Structure & Support to Youth

J Bar J Youth Services been growing and adding programs to serve families and youth for nearly 50 years in Central Oregon

The programs provide the environment, education, structure and support to youth, they put in the hard work. The goal for each is to become healthy happy adults, good employees, good partners & parents and good community members! We need your help. Our youth say it best:

“J Bar J influenced me to become not only a productive member of society but someone who I don’t mind looking at in the mirror in the morning.” ~ Jim

“I just graduated from high school, that’s a big deal to me. I’m the first person in my family in over three generations to get my high school diploma.” ~ Jordan

“If it wasn’t for Cascade Youth and Family Center, I wouldn’t be a sober teen.” ~ Connor

The original J Bar J Boy’s Ranch and the J5 are treatment programs for adolescent boys designed to help them turn their behaviors around and become healthy, engaged citizens. The program works with the Oregon Youth Authority and continues to help teen boys restructure their lives.

Grandma’s House joined the umbrella of services offered for at risk youth this year. Grandma’s House has been providing a safe haven for pregnant teen girls, teaching life and parenting skills for over 20 years.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregonis all about mentoring! The school based programs is where matches of young students, known as the ‘Littles’ are made with ‘Bigs’. Make a difference, be a mentor!

Cascade Youth & Family Center (CYFC) includes the LOFT shelter for homeless and runaway teens. The LOFT is where kids can find mediation, case management, a safe, clean environment to sleep, prepare food and find support with job placement. This year CYFC increased the street outreach program and addressing Human Trafficking.

The Academy at Sisters is the residential treatment for adolescent girls. This program is all about empowering girls to growin academics and self-esteem and develop into engaged, empowered young women.

The Learning Center educational program engages all our program youth to be Lifelong Learners. The Learning Center is licensed by the Oregon Department of Education and accredited by the Northwest AdvancEd. The school based Women & Men of Inspiration Speakers series is showing students possibilities by bringing community members in to share their careers. We welcome you to share your story and be an inspirational speaker.

Safe Families for Children is a partnership with the Fostering Hope Initiative with local churches. The families in this program provide a safe home for other families needing support when going through a crisis of any type.

Contact: Peggy Carey, Peggy Carey MPA, BSN, RN, FACHE, Director Strategic Initiatives/J Bar J Youth Services, 541-389-1409, www.jbarj.org