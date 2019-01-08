Online Community Climate Action Survey

(Photo above, Climate Action Steering Committee members Jamie Klopp, Serena Dietrich, Mike O’Neil, Co-Chair, Lindsey Hardy, Co-Chair, Russ Donnelly, Sasha Sulia, Casey Bergh, Laurel Hamilton, Eric Duea, Ryan LaPoma, Al Spector, Andrew Skidmore, Rebecca McCann | Photo courtesy of City of Bend)

The City and the Climate Action Steering Committee are inviting Bend residents to take 15 minutes to participate in an online community survey. Community participation will help the City set priorities for the best ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey will be available at: go.participate.online/BendClimateSurvey from January 9, 2019 until February 3, 2019.

The survey results will be shared with the Climate Action Steering Committee and will help shape their recommendations for the Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP).

The Community Climate Action Plan will be created by the committee and include a set of strategies, policies and programs that encourage voluntary fossil fuel use reduction throughout the community. The plan will define a roadmap to meet the City’s community wide fossil fuel use reduction goals established in Council Resolution 3044.

For more information about the Community Climate Action Plan project, including a link to the community survey, visit www.bendoregon.gov/ccap.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Cassie Lacy at 541-323-8587 or clacy@bendoregon.gov.