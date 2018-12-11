Online Community Survey Available

The city of Bend wants to gather feedback about the city and city services, and is asking Bend residents to take ten minutes to participate in an online community survey. Community participation will help the city set priorities. Survey results will be presented to the Bend City Council in January as they embark on their next round of biennial goal setting. Go to: bendcommunitysurvey.com

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish from now until December 22. Online survey results will complement a recently completed statistically-valid phone survey and will also be shared with the City Council.

Responses are completely confidential and no name or identifying information will be associated with responses. The online survey is being hosted by an independent, third-party research firm, DHM Research. DHM will also collect and analyze the results.