Redmond, Oregon Couple Wins $25,000 Dream Backyard Giveaway

(Photo above: Limbeck Family Backyard Giveway Winners | photo by Timothy Parks Photography)

Of more than 6,000 entries, Brett and Bibiana Limbeck randomly chosen to win grand prize

Christmas arrived early for Redmond, Oregon residents Brett and Bibiana Limbeck. The Limbeck’s thought they were doing a construction walkthrough with their real estate broker when they were surprised by an entourage of people as Hayden Homes announced them winners of the $25,000 Dream Backyard Giveaway.

The Limbeck’s purchased a home in the Hayden Homes’ Obsidian Trails Community in September 2017. They entered the drawing along with 6,000 people who visited Hayden Homes’ model homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho neighborhoods and the company’s website during the summer $25,000 backyard giveaway promotion.

“This is unbelievable,”Bibiana said.

“It’s something you dream about but never think will happen to your family.”

Brett works at a water and waste water treatment facility and Bibiana owns a cleaning company and teaches Zumba at Redmond Athletic Club. The Limbeck’s have four children, Anthony, Kevin, Brandon and Maddison. Their home will be completed in March 2018.

The Limbeck’s are already looking forward to their first design meeting to take place with Hayden Homes’ Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Murphy, in January.

All plans will be finalized in time for the installation of the new backyard in summer 2018.