How U.S.A. Gambling Laws Differ from the U.K.

U.S.A. Gambling Laws

Although there is always a big fuss when talking about gambling in the United States, when you discuss online gambling and the legal aspect of things, things tend to get a bit messier than usual. The United States has the right to make an independent decision regarding the legalization of online gambling, but federal laws are the ones who forbid it. Add tribal affairs and casinos on Native American reservation lands to the equation, and this all turns into a pretty grey area where online gambling struggles to find its rightful place under the sun.

Playing casino games on online casino websites situated in the U.S., or placing your bets on sporting events is illegal; however, placing wagers by yourself online is legal. Checking the laws in your state before opting in for a real money account is the best approach since states like New Jersey and Delaware do not forbid online gambling and have their online casinos readily available.

Gambling laws over the years didn’t make online gambling illegal as such, but they did make it illegal for banks and other financial institutions to process such transactions, thus making it very tricky for U.S. residents to make deposits and withdraw their online casino winnings, such as the recent case in Oregon.

U.K. Gambling Laws

Online gambling in the U.K. is very different, and it boasts with a plentitude of online casinos to choose from. Competition is crucial for the expansion of the market, thus leading players to have a much better choice and conditions for gambling.

The U.K. Gambling Commission regulates online gambling in the United Kingdom based on gambling regulation laws. However, with recent developments in this area, stricter laws are being pushed forward. Through its seal, the UKGC makes it easy to spot legal/illegal online casinos and ensure that the casino operator is accordingly regulated. High taxes are the core drawback for casino operators; however, since the market is well regulated, this is not a deal breaker for casino players.

What Are the Main Differences?

Aside from having better support for players in the U.K., the key differences between U.K. and U.S.A. online casinos are the accessibility and variety of choice for U.K. gamblers, in contrast to players in the U.S.A.

In the U.K., you get to enjoy the most popular picks from top software providers like Microgaming, Playtech, I.G.T., NetEnt, and others, while deposits and withdrawals to and from your bank account are done with ease. However, such top-notch games and software providers like Microgaming and Playtech do not offer their services in online casinos within the U.S.A. This means that progressive jackpot slots like Mega Moolah cannot be played.

When it comes to great bonuses and promotions available at online casinos, U.K. players have loads to choose from. On top of this, licensed online casinos offer excellent customer support as part of their service, as well as a wide selection of banking methods. Moreover, U.K. players have many websites such as 777 Casino, who provide a great deal of information on the ins and outs of all online casinos.

Casino lovers can play for free or for real money, and there are a lot of generous bonuses to warm you up for the game. In any case and above all, you’ll be sure that these sites are 100% regulated, legal and licensed and have an excellent fair play record too.

All in all, when comparing casinos in both countries, you are putting the relatively simple gambling laws and diverse gaming experience in Europe against the complexities of the U.S. system and its lack of possibilities for players. One thing is for sure, both average users and passionate fans in the U.K. do have a lot more to choose from.