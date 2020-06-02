Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Want Your Home Painted For Free?

Want Your Home Painted For Free?

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines, Money & Investments

(Photo | Courtesy of Webfoot)

FREE EXTERIOR PAINTING! That’s right folks, we’re giving away FREE exterior paint jobs to NOT one but three lucky Webfoot winners!

Want to sign up? — Simply go online, fill out our submission form and upload a 60-second iPhone video describing why you deserve to win! 

Submissions end Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59pm.

We’ve even listed a few examples of video submission reasons, however, we encourage you to get creative in your videos!

  • Made or donated masks for medical staff and essential workers
  • Healthcare worker
  • Lost your job
  • Working from home with children
  • Working extra hours or overtime
  • Laid off or took a temporary pay cut
  • Graduates or retirees who haven’t gotten the acknowledgement they deserve
  • Going shopping for the elderly
  • Donated time, money or talents

Submit videos here: webfootpainting.com/projectserious

Nominate yourself or someone (with their permission) who:

  1. Has been impacted by COVID, or 
  2. Has made an impact on the community during the COVID crisis. 

How To Enter:

  1. Nominations can be made on projectserious.com. Entries will only be valid when a completed form is submitted.
  2. Include a 60-second amateur video, along with your form.
  3. Submissions must be received by 11:59pm on June 3, 2020

** Please Note: Our submission form requires a Google account. For questions and submission assistance, please contact us at Marketing@webfootpainting.com.

webfootpainting.com

Share.

About Author

Avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply