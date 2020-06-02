Want Your Home Painted For Free?

(Photo | Courtesy of Webfoot)
FREE EXTERIOR PAINTING! That’s right folks, we’re giving away FREE exterior paint jobs to NOT one but three lucky Webfoot winners!
Want to sign up? — Simply go online, fill out our submission form and upload a 60-second iPhone video describing why you deserve to win!
Submissions end Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59pm.
We’ve even listed a few examples of video submission reasons, however, we encourage you to get creative in your videos!
- Made or donated masks for medical staff and essential workers
- Healthcare worker
- Lost your job
- Working from home with children
- Working extra hours or overtime
- Laid off or took a temporary pay cut
- Graduates or retirees who haven’t gotten the acknowledgement they deserve
- Going shopping for the elderly
- Donated time, money or talents
Submit videos here: webfootpainting.com/projectserious
Nominate yourself or someone (with their permission) who:
- Has been impacted by COVID, or
- Has made an impact on the community during the COVID crisis.
How To Enter:
- Nominations can be made on projectserious.com. Entries will only be valid when a completed form is submitted.
- Include a 60-second amateur video, along with your form.
- Submissions must be received by 11:59pm on June 3, 2020
** Please Note: Our submission form requires a Google account. For questions and submission assistance, please contact us at Marketing@webfootpainting.com.