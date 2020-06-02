Want Your Home Painted For Free?

(Photo | Courtesy of Webfoot)

FREE EXTERIOR PAINTING! That’s right folks, we’re giving away FREE exterior paint jobs to NOT one but three lucky Webfoot winners!

Want to sign up? — Simply go online, fill out our submission form and upload a 60-second iPhone video describing why you deserve to win!

Submissions end Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59pm.

We’ve even listed a few examples of video submission reasons, however, we encourage you to get creative in your videos!

Made or donated masks for medical staff and essential workers

Healthcare worker

Lost your job

Working from home with children

Working extra hours or overtime

Laid off or took a temporary pay cut

Graduates or retirees who haven’t gotten the acknowledgement they deserve

Going shopping for the elderly

Donated time, money or talents

Submit videos here: webfootpainting.com/projectserious

Nominate yourself or someone (with their permission) who:

Has been impacted by COVID, or Has made an impact on the community during the COVID crisis.

How To Enter:

Nominations can be made on projectserious.com . Entries will only be valid when a completed form is submitted. Include a 60-second amateur video, along with your form. Submissions must be received by 11:59pm on June 3, 2020

** Please Note: Our submission form requires a Google account. For questions and submission assistance, please contact us at Marketing@webfootpainting.com.

webfootpainting.com