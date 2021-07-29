A Step by Step Guide to Accurate Language Translation

Language translation is dynamic, and several factors go into achieving an accurate translation. According to research, the language translation market hit 49.6 billion dollars, double what was there the previous decade. However, most people want to venture into translation but are still in the dark.

Have you been trying to seek knowledge about what language translation entails? Look no further. Here is the ultimate guide to effective language translation.

1. Evaluation

Before the commencement of the translation, the first step is evaluating what the text about to translate entails. Check its length, subject matter, writing style, and content. The translators at this stage will read the text superficially and quickly.

If some critical ideas or terminologies require research, the translator will note them down and determine if preliminary reading is essential. At this stage of the translation service, translators can also research how they will translate technical terminologies.

2. Translation

After evaluating and skim reading the document, it’s time to begin the initial translation. The translation is the most demanding task of the process. So, the translators must make sure they utilize time well to avoid delaying other tasks.

The translators can adapt to use CAT( computer-assisted translation tools) to the source material, manage the project and organize the content in a detailed order. One of the most common CAT tools is translation memory. The TM helps to find already translated phrases and words that translators can reuse. This helps to reduce the amount of time spent searching for crucial terms and improving the consistency of the translation project.

It’s also imperative to choose the length of the document to translate. It’s advisable to subdivide the content into chunks that complete a thought. It’s advisable to use pieces of approximately 5-10 words since anything about that can tend to be complicated. However, most sentences are longer than this, and using concise pieces can produce unclear and unnatural translations.

3. Editing

Humans are to error, and even though you feel the translation is exact and natural, an editor’s touch is integral. The role of the editor is to give assurance on the quality of the translated document. Translation doesn’t just involve tweaking words to bring out the same meaning but also entails retaining the same quality as the original text.

If there’s a style guide, the translation has to meet its requirements. Remember that translation may have the right choice of words misused. Therefore checking for the accuracy in word choice is essential.

It’s also essential to correct cultural and other linguistic mistakes. At this phase, the editor has to confirm whether the initial translation results in precise, consistent, accurate, and most importantly, understandable content. The text has to serve the interests and goals of the client.

4. Formatting

The translated document should carry the same meaning and function as the original document. Translation, therefore, involves formatting the documents in terms of bolding, italicizing, and numbering the document so that it feels and appears authentic. It’s much more than formatting the document on Microsoft Word.

The project might need a touch of professional desktop publishers and graphic designers. These professionals have the role of taking a look at the structure of the original document and rebuilding a similar visual orientation of the translated text.

5. Proofreading

Proofreading and editing are two terms that often confuse newbies in the translation industry. While both entail reading the text to correct mistakes, they are different. The difference is that proofreading is the final stage of the text editing process. This is the last step that helps to check to give assurance whether the previously formatted text is error-free.

Even if both the editor and the proofreader have given an assurance about the quality of the final document, it’s essential to read it through one more time. If the are errors, the project manager may return the document to the proofreader, editor, or translators. They should correct the mistakes pointed out before submitting the final document to the client.

Conclusion

With this mind-blowing guideline, you will realize that language translation isn’t such a difficult task. Don’t let substandard translation service companies bog you down any longer. Check us out if you need to translate documents into any language.