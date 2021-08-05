BendFilm Festival Updates & Other News

2021 Festival Passes Now Available

Planning is in full swing for this year’s festival — now, it’s time to buy passes. Passholders will receive early ticket reservations to all screenings, unlimited virtual and in-person ticket access and party tickets.

We’re committed to bringing you an in-person film festival this October. However, we cannot control impeding forces like COVID, so we want to keep flexibility in mind for Festival Pass Sales. Full-access passes will be fully refundable up until August 15 — after August 15, 25 percent of your pass purchase will be refundable or donated to BendFilm as you desire.

You’ll retain full online access to films and virtual engagements. We hope this gives you peace of mind as you plan for the fest and plan to see you here in person on October 7.

Festival Updates

Q&A with The Last Blockbuster‘s Zeke Kamm

This week, we spoke with the talented Zeke Kamm, a filmmaker and screenwriter known around Bend for his role as co-producer for The Last Blockbuster. In a Q&A with BendFilm’s Doone Williams, Zeke answers questions about his early career at Sony, whether the media landscape is garbage, and the inspiration behind his career pivot to comedy.

Don’t Miss Out on BendFilm’s Movies in the Park & Other Offerings

In a collaboration with the Bend Park and Recreation department and Travel Oregon, BendFilm is screening movies in parks throughout Bend all summer. Check out the schedule below and get connected with us on social media at bendfilm.us2.list-manage.com for updates.

COCO — August 12 in Orchard Park

LAIKA’S MISSING LINK — August 19 in Al Moody Park

ZOOTOPIA —August 26 in Kiwanis Park

ONWARD — September 2 in Ponderosa Park

This program is generously supported in part by Travel Oregon.

This Week at the Tin Pan

Pig (2021)

Pig is a 2021 American thriller drama film co-written and directed by Michael Sarnoski in his directorial debut. It stars Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin, and follows a truffle forager whose beloved truffle-finding pig gets stolen by mystery assailants.

“A mesmerizing while meditative drama about love and loss.” — Pajiba

Nine Days (2021)

In Nine Days, a man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. Japanese Brazilian director Edson Oda delivers a heartfelt and meditative vision of human souls in limbo, aching to be born against unimaginable odds, yet hindered by forces beyond their will.

“That rare work of art that invites you to reconsider your entire worldview.” — Variety

The Truffle Hunters

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle — which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation. They’re guided by a secret culture and training passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs.

“A journey back in time to a pre-technology age of simpler pleasures.” — David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Janus Film Series

Stalker (1979)

“One of the most immersive and rarefied experiences in the history of cinema, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker embarks on a metaphysical journey through an enigmatic post-apocalyptic landscape. At once a religious allegory, a reflection of contemporary political anxieties and a meditation on film itself — among many other interpretations — Stalker envelops the viewer by opening up a multitude of possible meanings.” — Janus Films

We’ll be screening a film from the Janus Films catalog every Thursday evening.

Catch a classic every week at the Tin Pan!

Thursdays August 5 and 12, 7pm

Takeout Tuesdays: Film Noir Series

Scarlett Street (1945)

Scarlet Street is a 1945 American film noir directed by Fritz Lang, based on the French novel La Chienne (The Bitch) by Georges de La Fouchardiére. The screenplay concerns two criminals who take advantage of a middle-age painter in order to steal his artwork.

Tuesday August 10, 8pm

OUT in Focus LGBTQ+ Film Series

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of the “internationally ignored” rock singer Hedwig and her search for stardom and love.

Wednesday August 11, 8pm

