City Club Receives $7.5K Grant from Prineville Data Center for Civility Projects

Prineville Data Center announced 14 local nonprofits and schools will receive Facebook Community Action Grants, and City Club of Central Oregon is honored to be one of those recipients.

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Crook County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education. Click HERE to review the full list of recipients.

This $7.5K grant will support City Club’s open and civil discussions about diversity and inclusion needs in Central Oregon.

“At Facebook, we’re committed to building strong community partnerships and having a positive local impact,” said William Marks, Community Development regional manager at Facebook. “A diversity of backgrounds and perspectives is a critical part of building an inclusive community, and we’re proud to support City Club of Central Oregon and its important events around diversity and inclusion needs in Central Oregon. They shine a spotlight on important topics in a meaningful and non-partisan way and are building a conscious community through open dialog that results in responsible civic engagement.”

City Club of Central Oregon is committed to fostering an environment of civility that welcomes everyone. Uniqueness is powerful, and being inclusive allows us to build a conscious and civic-minded community through dialogue, education and research.

“We believe that conversation creates community,” said Joey Drucker, executive director at City Club of Central Oregon. “In such polarized times, we hold space where people can disagree without being disagreeable.”

By striving for civility and inclusiveness, City Club of Central Oregon is a leader in responsible civic engagement. It is our goal to engage in civil discourse at every forum and within the community. We vow to treat everyone, including panelists and forum guests, with dignity and respect.

