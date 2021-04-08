City Council Directs Staff to Pursue Alternative Motel Options for Project Turnkey

The Bend City Council directed City staff to terminate a purchase and sale agreement with Old Mill & Suites, located at 904 SE Third Street, and pursue alternative motel property options for providing temporary transitional housing for the community. The City was considering the purchase of the motel through Project Turnkey, a State-funded grant program.

The direction from Council comes near the end of a feasibility period for the purchase and sale agreement, set to expire April 9. During this period, inspections by City staff and others determined the building would not be suitable for the project.

With the termination of the agreement, Council has directed staff to begin pursuing and evaluating other hotel properties that meet the criteria for Project Turnkey.

“We continue to be committed to finding a property that could be eligible for Project Turnkey funding,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell. “We need to take advantage of funding opportunities like this to provide much-needed shelter options for our unhoused community members.”

For more information on Project Turnkey and the City’s efforts to address homelessness in Bend, visit bendoregon.gov/homelessness.

