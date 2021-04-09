Custom Backpacks Make Great Giveaways

Giveaways are a fun way to bring in potential leads. The better you reach your target audience, the more likely you are to convert a lead into a sale. Promotional products range from cheap to expensive, with a few products that can be found in both categories. Company printed backpacks are an item that is on the higher end for prices, but they are used heavily, and you have ample room to display your brand.

Interesting Designs

The key to getting people to remember your business amongst all others is with interesting designs. You want a product that stands out and forces someone to remember who you are every time they see the name. Look for backpacks that have colors or patterns that are unusual and then, use contrasting colors, so your brand stands out.

Plenty of Branding Space

As mentioned above, backpacks offer you a lot of room to apply your brand. You are not limited to only a few characters and a small picture like smaller promotional products. You can have your name in a large font, a logo, and even contact information if desired. Remember to make sure that whatever information you put on the bag will likely outlast employees at your business. Keep the information simple and generic, such as using a website.

Practicality

Backpacks offer people several practical uses. They are perfect for storing swag at conferences, books for school, games for kids on the road, and make great carry-on items. You can also find backpacks that are water-resistant and clear for people who need something for theme park security. When you are selecting the bag you want to offer, consider looking at average size requirements for travelers or vacationers. You do not want to offer something that is not able to be used as you had hoped.

Timelessness

As mentioned above, backpacks are an item that will last for many years. Vendors that offer promotional items you can customize will often have a variety of styles available. Cinch bags, or drawstring backpacks, will not last as long as other types. Research the advantages and disadvantages of each variety with your marketing team and determine which one best suits your company. Due to the lifespan of these products, you will want to make sure your branding is durable as well.

Unique

Finally, customizable backpacks are a great marketing tool because they are unique. You can find company printed backpacks that are coolers, hiking bags, kid-friendly, tech-friendly, and ideal for healthy-minded people. There are backpacks with hydration packs or classy to speak to women. The variety is limitless, and the fact you can provide a product that stands out is something to consider.

When you use backpacks as giveaway items, never leave them empty. You are losing out on marketing opportunities. Consider filling the bag with other small promotional products and information about your business. You can even create unique coupons they can use for entering the competition. Anytime you spend money on an item that you are giving away for free, make sure you take every opportunity to turn the recipient into a client.